THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 15, 2023

Youth subject in Ukraine A schoolgirl learns how to handle a Kalashnikov AK-47 rifle, equipped with an electronic sight, during a lesson on Thursday at the military-patriotic center in Lviv, Ukraine. Citizens in Lviv decided to open such a school in the face of the war with Russia and besides subjects in war and patriotism, conduct classes in shooting and handling weapons, self-defense, and pre-medical training. Yuriy Dyachyshyn, AFP

Santa Ana church raises concern on damage due to construction Members of the Escuella Taller de Filipinas Foundation inspect the camarin of the Santa Ana Church in Manila on September 14, 2023. The church raised concern that the 11 unique frescoes in the camarin of the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Abandoned were in serious danger of irreparable damage due to the heavy pounding and pile driving of a major developer near the declared heritage zone of Santa Ana. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

No. 1 plastic polluter in the world Volunteers from environmental advocate organization, Earth Island Institute, collect trash on Friday, the eve of International Coastal Cleanup Day, at Freedom Island in Manila. International Coastal Cleanup Day is observed annually with this year's theme #SeaTheChange, calling to end the use of plastics that has led to a global environmental catastrophe, killing marine animals every day. Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

No to fossil fuels, yes to renewables Climate campaigners protest in front of the Department of Environmental Resources and headquarters in Quezon City on Friday to join global activities kicking-off the campaign against the use of fossil fuels. The campaign calls on governments and the private sector around the world to stop funding fossil fuel projects and support renewable energy resources to help mitigate the effects of climate change. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News