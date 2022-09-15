Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 15, 2022 ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 15 2022 11:43 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Queen Elizabeth II lies in state at Westminster in London The first members of the public are allowed to attend the Lying-in-State of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at the Palace of Westminster in London, Britain on Wednesday. The queen's lying in state will last for four days, ending on the morning of the state funeral on September 19. Roger Harris, UK Parliament handout via EPA-EFE Typhoon Muifa crosses eastern China People watch waves generated by Typhoon Muifa breaking along the coast in Hangzhou in China's eastern Zhejiang province on Wednesday. Typhoon Muifa, packing winds of up to 126 kilometers per hour, made landfall for a second time on China's east coast, after causing the cancellation of all passenger flights at Shanghai's international airports. Agence France-Presse Group opposes petition for electricity rate hike An elderly joins the Power for People Coalition at a protest in front of the Meralco main office on Ortigas Avenue in Pasig City on Thursday. The group decried the rate hike request of San Miguel Corporation as a collusion between the electricity provider and Meralco, fearing higher bills for consumers in the future. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Modern jeep with karaoke at Philippine motor show Guests try the karaoke inside the Hari ng Kalsada, a concept modern public utility vehicle (PUV) from truck builder Centro Manufacturing, on display at the 8th Philippine International Motor Show in Pasay City on Thursday. The biennial event is returning for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic and is bringing the country's auto manufacturers and distributors together to showcase their latest products and developments. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Pope Francis gets busy in Kazakhstan Pope Francis is surrounded by nuns during a meeting with representatives of the clergy and parishioners in the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cathedral in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan on Thursday. Pope Francis during his visit to Kazakhstan met with Kazakh President Jomart Tokaev, attended the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, held an outdoor Mass at the Expo Grounds and came together with bishops, priests, deacons, consecrated persons, seminarians and pastoral workers before he concludes his apostolic journey with reading the Final Declaration and Conclusion of the world religions leaders' congress. Igor Kovalenko, EPA-EFE Read More: Queen Elizabeth II Lying-in-State London Britain typhoon Muifa China Hangzhou Zhejiang electricity rate hike Power for People Coalition protest Meralco San Miguel Corporation jeepney karaoke PUV Philippine International Motor Show Pasay City Pope Francis nuns clergy church Kazakhstan /entertainment/09/16/22/roxanne-barcelo-expecting-second-child/entertainment/09/16/22/danica-sotto-marc-pingris-expecting-another-baby-boy/news/09/16/22/800-pinoys-stranded-on-island-over-dispute-with-us-contractor-official/news/09/16/22/estudyanteng-pumapasok-nang-naka-unicycle-umani-ng-papuri/news/09/16/22/postponing-barangay-sk-polls-doesnt-make-sense