THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 15, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II lies in state at Westminster in London The first members of the public are allowed to attend the Lying-in-State of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at the Palace of Westminster in London, Britain on Wednesday. The queen's lying in state will last for four days, ending on the morning of the state funeral on September 19. Roger Harris, UK Parliament handout via EPA-EFE

Typhoon Muifa crosses eastern China People watch waves generated by Typhoon Muifa breaking along the coast in Hangzhou in China's eastern Zhejiang province on Wednesday. Typhoon Muifa, packing winds of up to 126 kilometers per hour, made landfall for a second time on China's east coast, after causing the cancellation of all passenger flights at Shanghai's international airports. Agence France-Presse

Group opposes petition for electricity rate hike An elderly joins the Power for People Coalition at a protest in front of the Meralco main office on Ortigas Avenue in Pasig City on Thursday. The group decried the rate hike request of San Miguel Corporation as a collusion between the electricity provider and Meralco, fearing higher bills for consumers in the future. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Modern jeep with karaoke at Philippine motor show Guests try the karaoke inside the Hari ng Kalsada, a concept modern public utility vehicle (PUV) from truck builder Centro Manufacturing, on display at the 8th Philippine International Motor Show in Pasay City on Thursday. The biennial event is returning for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic and is bringing the country's auto manufacturers and distributors together to showcase their latest products and developments. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News