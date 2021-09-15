THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 15, 2021

Highway crash after heavy rainfall in southern France Traffic flows past the wreckage of vehicles on the A9 highway, in Bernis, southern France, on Tuesday, after heavy rains struck the region. The Gard was placed into a state of red alert due to the risk of flooding following thunderstorms and heavy rains, reported Meteo France, the official meteorology and climatology office in France. Sylvain Thomas, AFP

Cardinal Advincula offers Mass for COVID-19 frontliners Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula celebrates Mass dedicated to frontliners at the San Felipe Neri Parish in Mandaluyong City on Wednesday. The mass, attended by doctors, nurses, hospital personnel, food delivery staff, the military and police, offered candles and prayers to a memorial of fallen heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Hair salons to reopen at 10 pct capacity under Alert Level 4 Salon manager Alejandro Dungo disinfects their shop as they prepare on Wednesday for the reopening of Reyes Haircutters Salon in Quezon City. The Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 allowed the reopening beginning Thursday of beauty salons, barbershops and nails spas at 10 percent capacity for indoor, and 30 percent capacity for outdoor set-up as the National Capital Region is placed under Alert level 4. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

IATF allows religious gatherings in NCR under Alert level 4 A woman prays in front of the closed doors of Binondo Church in Manila on Wednesday. Religious gatherings in the National Capital Region will be allowed at 10 percent capacity under Alert Level 4 of the new quarantine guidelines issued by the Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Broadway reopens at full capacity to fully vaccinated guests Actors greet the audience at the Richard Rogers theater during curtain call of the first return performance of Hamilton as Broadway shows begin to re-open to live audiences after being closed for more than a year due to the outbreak of COVID-19, in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S. on Tuesday. Hamilton, Wicked, Chicago and Lion King opened at full capacity, with audience members required to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19. Eduardo Munoz, Reuters

Restaurants prep for reopening before new COVID-19 alert system Staff members start cleaning their restaurant in Binondo, Manila on Wednesday, a day before the launch of a new alert system designed to curb the spread of COVID-19. Starting September 16, Metro Manila will be placed under Alert Level 4 wherein al fresco dining will be allowed at 30% capacity while indoor dining will be at 10% capacity and only for fully vaccinated individuals. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Taxis turned into vegetable gardens in Thailand Staff members of a taxi rental garage plant vegetables on the roofs of the firm's many vehicles currently out of service due to the downturn in business as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in Bangkok on Wednesday. Reports say the the owner of the company lets out-of-work taxi drivers pick vegetables for free as a source of food and as a way to relax as they are among the worst hit by the loss of jobs during the pandemic. Jack Taylor, AFP