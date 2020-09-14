THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 14, 2020

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's big stories in photos.

Closer and closer: Commuters line up for MRT Commuters line up to ride the MRT-3 in Quezon City on Monday as government eases public transport physical distancing rules. Now, up to 204 from 153 per train is allowed. The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Disease recently approved the transportation department’s proposal to gradually decrease the physical distancing measure in public transport systems to increase rider capacity. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

US wildfires kill 30 This NASA photo, obtained Sept. 13, 2020 and captured by NASA's Aqua satellite, shows the huge number of wildfires that have broken out in Oregon, some beginning in August, but the majority started after an unprecedented and historically rare windstorm that swept through the Cascade foothills in the afternoon of Sept. 7 through the morning of Sept. 8, 2020. More than 20,000 firefighters are battling the blazes, with officials warning that cooler weather could end Sept. 14, 2020 as warmer, drier conditions return. Most of the fatalities have occurred in California and Oregon, with emergency services in the two states recording 30 deaths. NASA, AFP

Jeepney drivers call for 'Balik-Pasada' as gov't eases distancing rules on public transport Jeepney drivers picket in front of the Land Transportation Franchising & Regulatory Board (LTFRB) main office in Quezon City on Monday. The group called for a total return of operations of all jeepney routes, zero jeepney phaseout, and social assistance amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Physical distancing in jeepneys Commuters ride a jeepney in Manila on Monday as the transportation department eases physical distancing rules on public transport. Health experts raised concern on the decision to relax the 1-meter physical distancing rule earlier imposed by the World Health Organization to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Japan's ruling party votes next leader Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga reacts after being elected as new head of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party at the party's leadership election in Tokyo on Monday. Japan's ruling party on September 14 elected chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga as its new leader, making him all but certain to replace Shinzo Abe as the country's next prime minister. Eugene Hoshiko, AFP/Pool

Italian schools back after lockdown Relatives and parents look at students entering the San Policarpo parish as Italian schools reopened in Rome, Monday. Italian schools closed nationwide since March 5 as Italy became the epicenter of the pandemic in Europe. Alessandra Tarantino, AP