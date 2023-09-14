THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 14, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

When Kim and Putin meet Russian President Vladimir Putin (2nd left) and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (3rd right), accompanied by head of Russian state space corporation officials, visit on Wednesday the Vostochny cosmodrome outside of the town of Tsiolkovsky in the Amur region, Russia. Putin showed Kim around Russia's most advanced space rocket in the space center as they discussed other matters, including the war in Ukraine and North Korea's ballistic missile program. Artem Geodakyan/Sputnik, EPA-EFE/Kremlin pool

Libya flood death toll reaches thousands A general view of Derna, in Eastern Libya, on Wednesday, days after Storm Daniel brought heavy rains to the area resulting in the collapse of two dams and a flash flood which especially devastated the town of Derna. Unofficial sources say the death toll has already climbed above 5,000, while the mayor of Derna, Abdulmenam al-Ghaithi, told Al Arabiya TV it could reach 18,000 to 20,000. Mohamed Shalash, EPA-EFE

Devotees gather in Gokarneswor Shrine to remember fathers Nepalese devotees gather at the Bagmati River to commemorate their deceased fathers at the sacred shrine of Lord Shiva, Gokarneswor Shrine, near Kathmandu, Nepal on Thursday. People who have lost their fathers in Nepal traditionally visit Gokarneswor Shrine where they conduct puja and offer 'Pinda' – food for the departed soul and pray for his eternal peace. Narendra Shrestha, EPA-EFE

British Parliament holds Westminster Dog of the Year Peter Gibson MP for Darlington with his dog Clemy a Jack Russell, during the Westminster Dog of the Year outside Parliament in London, Britain, on Thursday. The annual dog event is a chance for British Members of Parliament to showcase their pets in Westminster. Andy Rain, EPA-EFE