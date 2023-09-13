Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 13, 2023 ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 14 2023 02:08 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Shakira honored at MTV Awards Colombian singer Shakira performs onstage during the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Shakira was honored with the prestigious Video Vanguard Award to honor her decades-long career, the first South American to receive such an award. Timothy A. Clary, AFP Fire in Vietnam apartment claims many lives Rescue workers carry victims following a fire at an apartment block in Hanoi, Vietnam on Wednesday in this handout photo from Vietnam News Agency (VNA). The fire started on the first floor of the nine-storey apartment at midnight, and was contained by 2am, according to VNA. Many people were believed dead and several injured, according to the official news agency. Vietnam News Agency handout, EPA-EFE Kim, Putin visit Vostochny cosmodrome Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visit the Vostochny cosmodrome outside of the town of Tsiolkovsky (former Uglegorsk), some 180 km north of Blagoveschensk in Amur region, Russia on Wednesday. Experts say Kim is in search of advanced technology and food for his nation while Putin is seeking artillery shells and antitank missiles for his country's war with Ukraine Mikhail Metzels, Sputnik/Kremlin pool via EPA-EFE Civil protection team prepares recovery of Morocco quake victims A man hugs a member of the civil protection team as they prepare to recover bodies of victims from a collapsed building in Imi Ntala, Amizmiz, Morocco on Wednesday. A magnitude 6.8 earthquake late September 8 left more than 2.900 dead and affected more than 300,000 in Marrakech and its outskirts. Jalal Morchidi, EPA-EFE PH, US military officials visit Basa Air Base Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr. (L) is congratulated by United States Indo-Pacific Command commander Admiral John Aquilino during a visit at the Basa Air Base in Pampanga on Wednesday. High-ranking military officials visited military bases that the US will get access to, as part of the expansion of the military Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) between the US and Philippines. Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE Read More: MTV VMA award Shakira singer Vietnam Hanoi fire rescue Kim Jong Un Vladimir Putin Vostochny cosmodrome North Korea-Russia relations North Korea Russia Morocco Morocco quake Morocco earthquake earthquake aftermath Morocco quake aftermath quake rescue General Romeo Brawner Jr. Admiral John Aquilino Indo-Pacific Command AFP armed forces US-PH relations EDCA Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement /news/09/14/23/iloilo-media-partners-to-launch-media-citizen-council/sports/09/14/23/gilas-still-adjusting-after-3-days-of-practice-says-cone/sports/09/14/23/rontini-on-1st-goal-as-azkals-senior-special-something-all-players-dream/sports/09/14/23/archie-concepcion-named-pba-draft-combine-mvp/video/business/09/14/23/philippine-shares-tumble-to-close-at-6149