THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 13, 2023

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 14 2023 02:08 AM

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Shakira honored at MTV Awards

Colombian singer Shakira performs onstage during the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Shakira was honored with the prestigious Video Vanguard Award to honor her decades-long career, the first South American to receive such an award. Timothy A. Clary, AFP

Fire in Vietnam apartment claims many lives

Rescue workers carry victims following a fire at an apartment block in Hanoi, Vietnam on Wednesday in this handout photo from Vietnam News Agency (VNA). The fire started on the first floor of the nine-storey apartment at midnight, and was contained by 2am, according to VNA. Many people were believed dead and several injured, according to the official news agency. Vietnam News Agency handout, EPA-EFE

Kim, Putin visit Vostochny cosmodrome

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visit the Vostochny cosmodrome outside of the town of Tsiolkovsky (former Uglegorsk), some 180 km north of Blagoveschensk in Amur region, Russia on Wednesday. Experts say Kim is in search of advanced technology and food for his nation while Putin is seeking artillery shells and antitank missiles for his country's war with Ukraine Mikhail Metzels, Sputnik/Kremlin pool via EPA-EFE

Civil protection team prepares recovery of Morocco quake victims

A man hugs a member of the civil protection team as they prepare to recover bodies of victims from a collapsed building in Imi Ntala, Amizmiz, Morocco on Wednesday. A magnitude 6.8 earthquake late September 8 left more than 2.900 dead and affected more than 300,000 in Marrakech and its outskirts. Jalal Morchidi, EPA-EFE

PH, US military officials visit Basa Air Base

Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr. (L) is congratulated by United States Indo-Pacific Command commander Admiral John Aquilino during a visit at the Basa Air Base in Pampanga on Wednesday. High-ranking military officials visited military bases that the US will get access to, as part of the expansion of the military Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) between the US and Philippines. Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

