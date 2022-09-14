THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 14, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Biden administration celebrates Inflation Reduction Act US President Joe Biden (left) fist bumps Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (right) as US Vice President Kamala Harris looks on, during a celebration of the passage of 'H.R. 5376 the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022', on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Tuesday. The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 is intended to reduce prescription drugs and health care prices; as well as take action to address climate change. Michael Reynolds, EPA-EFE

US stocks tumble amid August inflation report A trader works under screens showing stocks prices, many in red, at the New York Stock Exchange at the Closing Bell in New York, New York on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial average lost nearly 1300 points on 13 September. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 1,276.37 points, or 3.94 percent, its worst day since June 2020, after the August inflation report came in. Justin Lane, EPA-EFE

Indigenous people oppose dam project in Apayao Cariaga Palat, a local Indigenous Peoples Mandatory Representative (IPMR) of their poblacion, speaks during a press briefing at the Commission on Human Rights headquarters in Quezon CIty on Wednesday. The group is seeking the CHR's help for the construction of a dam in their area to be stopped. The Isnag indigenous people of Kabugao and Pudtol, Apayao repeatedly expressed their opposition to the dam project of Pan Pacific Renewable Power Phils. Corp., saying it will severely affect Apayao, which is one of the remaining key biodiversity areas (KBA) of the country, flood upstream areas, displace the people who have called it home for generations, and destroy their way of life. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Rats for cash in Marikina A city worker picks up a jar with rats captured for disposal at an environmental management facility in Marikina City on Sept. 14, 2022. Marikina revived a "Rat to Cash" program wherein residents are encouraged to catch rats in their communities in exchange for cash, at an average of P200 per rat. The program aims to prevent rat infestation and mitigate cases of water-borne diseases, like leptospirosis, which can be spread by infected rats especially during the rainy season. Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE

BFAR showcases fishing technology center The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources' (BFAR) National Inland Fisheries Technology Center in Tanay, Rizal showcased on Wednesday a breeding technology for declining indigenous freshwater fish species, aiming to increase local fish production. The agency, in line with its celebration of the 59th Fish Conservation Week, seeks to address the country's food security and the fast decline of inland resources due to overfishing, declining water quality, siltation, illegal fishing, improper and accidental introduction of non-native species, and climate change. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News