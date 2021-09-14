THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 14, 2021

Pope Francis in Slovakia Pope Francis (right) talks to a nun after he attended a meeting with bishops, priests, religious consecrated persons, seminarians, and catechists at the Saint Martin Cathedral in Bratislava, Slovakia, on Monday. The Pope is on a four-day visit in Slovakia, where he will meet with Holocaust survivors and members of the Roma community. Tiziana Fabi, AFP

China's Fujian Province records surge in COVID-19 cases Residents queue to undergo nucleic acid tests for the Covid-19 coronavirus in Xianyou County, Putian city, in China's eastern Fujian province on Monday. China's National Health Commission reported 59 new locally transmitted cases on Monday, up from 22 infections a day earlier, prompting the government to implement measures, including travel restrictions, to address the surge. CNS, AFP

San Juan City implements ‘JuanVax’ campaign, inoculates non-residents People queue to get their COVID-19 vaccine at the Greenhills Theater mall in San Juan City on Tuesday. The city of San Juan implemented its vaccination roll-out to non-residents as part of its ‘JuanVax” campaign to inoculate more Filipinos as COVID-19 cases rise. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

NCR to shift to new COVID-19 localized lockdowns to spur business activity People exit the Paco Public Market in Manila on Tuesday, the same day the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on Emerging Infectious Diseases released the new alert levels meant to both curb infections and spur business activity. Under the new set-up, Metro Manila will be under the the second strictest of 5 COVID-19 alert levels from Sept. 16 and will serve as the pilot area for the system with granular lockdowns. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News