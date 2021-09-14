Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 14, 2021 ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 14 2021 11:33 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Pope Francis in Slovakia Pope Francis (right) talks to a nun after he attended a meeting with bishops, priests, religious consecrated persons, seminarians, and catechists at the Saint Martin Cathedral in Bratislava, Slovakia, on Monday. The Pope is on a four-day visit in Slovakia, where he will meet with Holocaust survivors and members of the Roma community. Tiziana Fabi, AFP China's Fujian Province records surge in COVID-19 cases Residents queue to undergo nucleic acid tests for the Covid-19 coronavirus in Xianyou County, Putian city, in China's eastern Fujian province on Monday. China's National Health Commission reported 59 new locally transmitted cases on Monday, up from 22 infections a day earlier, prompting the government to implement measures, including travel restrictions, to address the surge. CNS, AFP San Juan City implements ‘JuanVax’ campaign, inoculates non-residents People queue to get their COVID-19 vaccine at the Greenhills Theater mall in San Juan City on Tuesday. The city of San Juan implemented its vaccination roll-out to non-residents as part of its ‘JuanVax” campaign to inoculate more Filipinos as COVID-19 cases rise. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News NCR to shift to new COVID-19 localized lockdowns to spur business activity People exit the Paco Public Market in Manila on Tuesday, the same day the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on Emerging Infectious Diseases released the new alert levels meant to both curb infections and spur business activity. Under the new set-up, Metro Manila will be under the the second strictest of 5 COVID-19 alert levels from Sept. 16 and will serve as the pilot area for the system with granular lockdowns. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News OVP's Vaccine Express back in QC for drivers' 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose A health worker inoculates a tricycle driver against COVID-19 at the Robinsons Novaliches Open Parking on Tuesday during the Office of the Vice President’s Vaccine Express vaccination drive. The activity, a collaboration between the OVP and the Quezon City government, aims to give the second dose of the vaccine to delivery riders and jeepney and tricycle drivers who availed of their first dose last Aug. 12 and 13, 2021. Charlie Villegas, OVP Read More: Pope Francis Slovakia Bratislava COVID19 China Fujian Putian City nucleic test mass testing San Juan JuanVax Paco Public Market COVID9 alert levels business activity coronavirus vaccine COVID19 vaccine Office of the Vice President Vaccine Express Novaliches /sports/09/14/21/pba-coach-pido-returns-as-northport-battles-tnt/sports/09/14/21/pba-phoenix-ginebra-face-off-in-crucial-clash/news/09/14/21/4-rebels-killed-in-negros-occidental-clash/video/business/09/14/21/ph-shares-end-in-the-red-for-2nd-straight-day/video/news/09/14/21/metro-manila-to-be-placed-under-alert-level-4-in-new-lockdown-system