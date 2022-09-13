THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 13, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

British people pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II Members of the royal family join the procession of the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain on Monday. Members of the public will be able to view the coffin to pay their respects for 24 hours before it is taken to London ahead of a period of lying in state. Tolga Akmen, EPA-EFE

Marcos Jr. celebrates first birthday as president President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. receives a birthday cake during the commemoration of International Tree Planting Day, which happens to fall on his birthday, during a bamboo and tree planting ceremony at the San Mateo landfill in Barangay Pitong Bukawe, San Mateo, Rizal on Tuesday. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

More than 350 prisoners released from New Bilibid Prison Hundreds of persons deprived of liberty (PDL) are ceremonially released from New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City on Tuesday. Of the 371 PDLs released, a total of 240 served their maximum prison sentence, 31 were acquitted, 98 were released on parole or on probation. ABS-CBN News

Koko, Risa file separate report on ‘sugar fiasco’ Senators Koko Pimentel and Risa Hontiveros file their own report to dispute some of the findings of the Blue Ribbon panel's investigation on the sugar importation “fiasco”, at the Senate building in Pasay City on Tuesday. The minority senators questioned the failure of the committee report to answer questions that would address the sugar crisis as well as its failure to discuss the role played by Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez in the issuance of Sugar Order No. 4 for the importation of 300,000 metric tons of sugar but which was declared illegal by Malacanang. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Singapore Airport Terminal 4 reopens Passengers arrive from their flight at the reopened Changi International Airport Terminal 4 in Singapore on Tuesday. Singapore reopened Changi’s Terminal 4 following its closure for more than two years due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. Roslan Rahman, AFP