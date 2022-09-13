Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 13, 2022 ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 13 2022 11:01 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. British people pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II Members of the royal family join the procession of the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain on Monday. Members of the public will be able to view the coffin to pay their respects for 24 hours before it is taken to London ahead of a period of lying in state. Tolga Akmen, EPA-EFE Marcos Jr. celebrates first birthday as president President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. receives a birthday cake during the commemoration of International Tree Planting Day, which happens to fall on his birthday, during a bamboo and tree planting ceremony at the San Mateo landfill in Barangay Pitong Bukawe, San Mateo, Rizal on Tuesday. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News More than 350 prisoners released from New Bilibid Prison Hundreds of persons deprived of liberty (PDL) are ceremonially released from New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City on Tuesday. Of the 371 PDLs released, a total of 240 served their maximum prison sentence, 31 were acquitted, 98 were released on parole or on probation. ABS-CBN News Koko, Risa file separate report on ‘sugar fiasco’ Senators Koko Pimentel and Risa Hontiveros file their own report to dispute some of the findings of the Blue Ribbon panel's investigation on the sugar importation “fiasco”, at the Senate building in Pasay City on Tuesday. The minority senators questioned the failure of the committee report to answer questions that would address the sugar crisis as well as its failure to discuss the role played by Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez in the issuance of Sugar Order No. 4 for the importation of 300,000 metric tons of sugar but which was declared illegal by Malacanang. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Singapore Airport Terminal 4 reopens Passengers arrive from their flight at the reopened Changi International Airport Terminal 4 in Singapore on Tuesday. Singapore reopened Changi’s Terminal 4 following its closure for more than two years due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. Roslan Rahman, AFP Melting ice at Swiss glacier This aerial picture taken on Monday at Glacier 3000 resort above Les Diablerets shows the Tsanfleuron pass free of ice that covered it for at least 2,000 years, next to blankets used to cover snow to prevent it from melting. The thick layer of ice that has covered a Swiss mountain pass between Scex Rouge glacier and Tsanfleuron glacier since at least the Roman era has melted away completely, following a dry winter and the recent heatwaves hitting Europe have been catastrophic for the Alpine glaciers. Fabrice Coffrini, AFP Read More: Queen Elizabeth II queen Britain prison Muntinlupa New Bilibid Prison parole Ferdinand Marcos Jr. San Mateo landfill Hontiveros Pimentel sugar importation Vic Rodriguez Changi International Airport Glacier 3000 Les Diablerets Tsanfleuron pass Swiss glacier climate change heat wave /news/09/15/22/deped-hotline-receives-less-than-20-reports-of-abuse/news/09/15/22/sara-duterte-authorized-to-use-presidential-chopper-paf/entertainment/09/15/22/marco-gumabao-to-star-in-series-shot-in-singapore/entertainment/09/15/22/rochelle-pangilinan-joins-coco-jodi-movie/entertainment/09/15/22/loisa-andalio-ronnie-alonte-enjoy-thailand-vacation