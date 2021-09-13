THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 13, 2021

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

2 killed, 2 injured in Pasig vehicular accident Rescue workers respond to a vehicular accident, after a truck hit a car along the northbound lane of C5 flyover near the Ortigas interchange in Pasig City Monday morning. The 2 female passengers were reported killed and 2 injured according to local reports. Ralph Rodriguez, ABS-CBN News

Sunrise protest as school year 2021-2022 opens Members of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers hold a sunrise protest at the foot of Mendiola Bridge in Manila to mark the opening of school year 2021-2022. The group called on the government to immediately release teachers benefits and ensure promotion and recognition of teachers’ rights and welfare. ABS-CBN News

Fishing in Taal lake A fisherman returns to shore at Taal lake as Taal Volcano emits steam plumes on Monday morning. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology recommended that entry to Taal Volcano island or the Taal Permanent Danger Zone be strictly prohibited, especially the vicinities of the Main Crater and the Daang Kastila fissure as the volcano remains under Alert level 2. Val Cuenca, ABS-CBN News

Picking up after Typhoon Kiko Damaged buildings are seen after Typhoon Kiko passed through Sabtang, Batanes, Philippines, in this image obtained via social media on Monday. Around 23,702 persons have been affected after Typhoon Kiko battered through Region 1, Region 2, Region 3, and Cordillera Autonomous Region, according to a situational report released by the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council. Dennis Ballestros Valdez, via Reuters

School at home: New academic year reopens as Philippines continue to battle COVID Calvin Alcantara of Fort Bonifacio National High School teaches Values Education subject online to Grade 10 students in his residence at West Zamora, Paco, Manila on Monday. Around 24.6 million students in both public and private schools are currently enrolled for the school year, with the education department extending the closing of enrollment date from September 13 to September 30. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Low supply of medical oxygen tanks in Manila Workers arrange remaining oxygen tanks inside the storage facility of Manila’s COVID-19 field hospital on Monday. Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso advised his constituents to be extra careful amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, as the city is running low on medical oxygen tank supply, citing challenges of suppliers to meet current demands. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News