Typhoon Kiko batters Basco, Batanes
Photo courtesy of Opal Bala
Posted at Sep 13 2021 10:41 AM
Residents check damaged structures a day after Typhoon Kiko battered Basco, Batanes, Sunday. Typhoon Kiko made landfall in Ivana, Batanes on Saturday morning with maximum sustained winds of 215 kph near the center and gusts of up to 265 kph according to PAGASA.
