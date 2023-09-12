Home  >  News

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 12, 2023

Posted at Sep 12 2023 11:32 PM

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

5 down on tax charges against Ressa

Rappler CEO Maria Ressa faces the media following her acquittal of the fifth and final tax evasion charge against her and Rappler Holdings Corp at the Pasig City Regional Trial Court on September 12, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posh Hong Kong village on the brink of collapse

Hong Kong police have cordoned off some properties on Monday over the government's safety concerns after a landslide at Redhill Peninsula in Hong Kong, China. Cliffside multi-million properties are on the brink of collapse following landslides caused by the heaviest rains recorded in 140 years in early September. The area is a popular real estate choice among celebrities and businessmen. Daniel Ceng, EPA-EFE

Colorful reminder of Martial Law

A pedestrian walks past a mural depicting a Martial Law story on a newspaper at a Manila underpass on Tuesday. The Department of Education, headed by Vice President Sara Duterte, recently confirmed there was a proposal to change some terminologies referring to the Marcos regime in the country’s basic education curriculum. ABS-CBN News

Soyuz MS-24 preps continue days before launch

The Soyuz 2.1a booster rocket with Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft is seen during installation on the launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, in Baikonur, Kazakhstan on Tuesday. Expedition 70-71 crew members Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko, Nikolai Chub and NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara are scheduled to launch on the Soyuz MS-24 to the International Space Station (ISS) on September 15, 2023. Maxim Shipkenov, EPA-EFE/Pool

Azkals take one against Afghanistan in friendly

Justin Baas of the Azkals goes for the ball against Afghanistan’s Mosawer Ahadi during a FIFA international friendly at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on Tuesday. The Philippines took a 2-1 victory in come-from-behind fashion, after allowing a goal 63 minutes into the game. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

