THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 12, 2022

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 12 2022 11:54 PM

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

PCG draftees deployed for training

Trainees take their oath for the Philippine Coast Guard enlistment at the Manila Port Area on Monday. Around 1,450 trainees, the biggest number of draftees in recent years according to PCG, will be deployed to different Coast Guard training centers. ABS-CBN News

Health workers question budget cuts on health

Health workers picket in front of the House of Representatives in Quezon City on Monday, as lawmakers deliberate on the 2023 budget of the Department of Health. The group protested health budget cuts and demanded for budget allotment and realignment for direct health services and workers benefits. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

NGCP: Power interruption possible in Luzon

Line men from an electrical contractor check electric meters at the Divisoria area in Manila on Monday. The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines advised of possible power interruptions in Luzon during the day due to "forced outage" of seven power plants and "derated capacities" of three others, which depleted the Luzon grid by 3,627 megawatts. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Marcos approves voluntary wearing of mask outdoors

People visit stalls at the Divisoria market in Manila on Monday. President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. has issued Executive Order No. 3 allowing voluntary wearing of face masks in outdoor settings, according to Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

King Charles III faces British parliament for the first time

Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort, listen as the Lord speaker John McFall speaks during the presentation of Addresses by both Houses of Parliament in Westminster Hall, inside the Palace of Westminster, London on Monday. It is the first time for Charles to appear before parliament as monarch following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8. Ben Stansall, AFP/pool