THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 12, 2022

PCG draftees deployed for training Trainees take their oath for the Philippine Coast Guard enlistment at the Manila Port Area on Monday. Around 1,450 trainees, the biggest number of draftees in recent years according to PCG, will be deployed to different Coast Guard training centers. ABS-CBN News

Health workers question budget cuts on health Health workers picket in front of the House of Representatives in Quezon City on Monday, as lawmakers deliberate on the 2023 budget of the Department of Health. The group protested health budget cuts and demanded for budget allotment and realignment for direct health services and workers benefits. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

NGCP: Power interruption possible in Luzon Line men from an electrical contractor check electric meters at the Divisoria area in Manila on Monday. The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines advised of possible power interruptions in Luzon during the day due to “forced outage” of seven power plants and “derated capacities” of three others, which depleted the Luzon grid by 3,627 megawatts. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Marcos approves voluntary wearing of mask outdoors People visit stalls at the Divisoria market in Manila on Monday. President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. has issued Executive Order No. 3 allowing voluntary wearing of face masks in outdoor settings, according to Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News