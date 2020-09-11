THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 11, 2020

Dolomite dumping in Manila Bay decried Members of various environmental groups turn a walk along the bay into a demonstration on Friday as they protest against the reclamation project being done on the shores of Manila Bay. The group called the dumping of dolomite to create an artificial white sand beach an “aesthetic surgery” and called on the Department of Environment and Natural Resources to implement a proper rehabilitation of the bay instead. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

How to give CPR in the time of COVID-19 Participants practice administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to dummies during an occupational first-aid training on Friday inside the Philippine Red Cross headquarters in Manila ahead of World First Aid Day on September 12, 2020. The new procedure calls for the wearing of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and the use of the CPR mask with one-way valve before administering the procedure to prevent the transmission of body fluids during the process. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Remembering United Flight 93 on 9-11 Visitors to the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, participate in a brief memorial service on Thursday as the nation prepares to mark the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. The memorial honors the 40 passengers and crew of Flight 93 who apparently stopped the terrorists of the fourth plane in the 9-11 attacks from reaching their target by fighting the hijackers and forcing the plane to crash. Gene J. Puskar, AP

Pemberton transferred to Immigration Bureau US Marine Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton is received by Bureau of Immigration officials on Friday in Manila. The Bureau of Corrections transferred custody of Pemberton following the pardon granted by President Duterte. Courtesey of Gerald Bantag, Bureau of Corrections Courtesey of Gerald Bantag, Bureau of Corrections

Groups hold ‘Marcos no hero’ protest Human rights activists and student organizations join martial law detainees during a "Marcos no hero" protest at Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City Friday, the 103rd birth anniversary of Ferdinand Marcos. The House of Representatives recently approved on third and final reading a bill declaring Sept. 11 a special non-working holiday in Ilocos Norte, the birthplace of the former president. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Philippine Red Cross distributes aid Residents of Caloocan City affected by the COVID-19 crisis wait for their turn to receive relief goods from the Philippine Red Cross on Friday. The aid distribution is in partnership with the People's Republic of China and local barangay officials. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News