THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 11, 2023

Morocco earthquake death toll climbs over 2,000 Women react as volunteers recover the body of a familly member from the rubble of collapsed houses in the village of Imi N'Tala near Amizmiz in central Morocco on September 10, 2023 after the deadly 6.8-magnitude earthquake on September 8. Using heavy equipment and even their bare hands, rescuers in Morocco on stepped up efforts to find survivors of a devastating earthquake that killed more than 2,100 people and flattened villages. Fadel Senna, AFP

Djokovic secures 24th Grand Slam title Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates with his trophy after he won against Daniil Medvedev of Russia in their men's final match at the US Open Tennis Championships on Sunday at the Flushing Meadows, New York, USA. Djokovic's 24th Grand Slam title further cements his record of the man with the most major titles in tennis. Justin Lane, EPA-EFE

Marcos Jr. honors late father in home province of Ilocos Norte President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. offers flowers during a wreath-laying ceremony at the monument of the late President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. in Batac, Ilocos Norte on Monday, in commemoration of the 106th birth anniversary of the elder Marcos. The former president died in Hawaii on September 28, 1989 in Honolulu, Hawaii where he was exiled after being ousted in 1986. Niño Jesus Orbeta, PPA pool

US turns over training facility to PCG Members of the Philippine Coast Guard perform the welcome program after the turnover ceremony of the Specialized Education and Technical Building in DOTC Road, Barangay Santol, Balagtas, Bulacan on Tuesday. The turnover of the PCG’s first training facility, which cost P250M and was funded by the US, comes amid increased tensions with China and its so-called 10-dash line which encroaches on Philippine territory the South China Sea. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News