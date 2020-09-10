THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 10, 2020

California wildfires turn skies orange In this image taken with a slow shutter speed, embers light up a hillside behind the Bidwell Bar Bridge as the Bear Fire burns in Oroville, California, USA on Wednesday. The blaze, part of the lightning-sparked North Complex, expanded at a critical rate of spread as winds buffeted the region. Noah Berger, AP

Road clearing at Manila Port Area Authorities demolish makeshift bicycle and second hand appliances shops along Railroad Drive in Port Area, Manila Thursday. The demolition by the Manila City Department of Public Safety is part of the local government’s initiative to clear public roads to increase mobility and decongest traffic in the city. ABS-CBN News

San Juan City distributes second tranche of SAP San Juan City residents line up to receive their second tranche of financial aid under the government's Social Amelioration Program through ATM machines at the FilOil Flying V Center in the city, on Thursday. The distribution started on Sept. 8, and will end on Sept. 12, after the Department of Social Welfare and Development completed its verification process for qualified beneficiaries. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

A knack for helping Ricardo Cabulosan directs traffic at an intersection on Peñafrancia and Quirino Ave. in Manila City on Thursday. Cabulosan, who has a knack for helping motorists, initially volunteered in helping fix traffic problems in the area until local city officials noticed his diligence and offered him a job as a regular Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau (MTPB) personnel. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MPD participates in simultaneous earthquake drill Police officers from the Manila Police District’s Theft and Robbery Section participate in the 3rd quarter nationwide simultaneous earthquake drill inside their headquarters on Thursday. The Office of Civil Defense and the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council held the activity via live streaming, amid the COVID-19 quarantine, to promote disaster preparedness. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Buy-bust leads to rolling shootout in Quezon City Scene Of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) process a vehicle involved in a drug buy-bust and police chase in Barangay Socorro in Quezon City on Thursday. The suspect allegedly tried to drive the vehicle away while exchanging fire with police during the pursuit. The suspect was apprehended after being cornered at a dead-end street in a residential area in Cubao, and taken to the police station. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Cleaning up the grave before the closure John Cloyd, 18, repaints the grave of his stepfather at the Manila North Cemetery on Thursday. He says he plans to visit with his mother in advance after Manila Mayor Isko Moreno signed Executive Order No. 38 ordering the temporary closure of public and private cemeteries in the city from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3 as precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19. The E.O. was signed and announced on Sept. 8 to give Manila residents ample time to visit their departed before the Undas. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Massive fire hits Beirut's port area Bystanders watch as Lebanese firefighters try to put out a fire that broke out at Beirut's port area on Thursday. Thick black columns of smoke rose into the sky, as the army said it had engulfed a warehouse storing engine oil and vehicle tires a few weeks after a massive explosion rocked the Lebanese capital killing more than 200 people. Anwar Amro, AFP