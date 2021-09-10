THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 10, 2021

Foreign Affairs Secretary Locsin in Washington U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the Philippines' Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin (left) leave after speaking to members of the media at the State Department in Washington, United States on Thursday. Locsin earlier tweeted the Philippines is welcoming Afghan nationals who are seeking asylum following the return of the Taliban to power in Afghanistan. Jacquelyn Martin, Reuters/Pool

Leylah Fernandez a win away from US Open title Leylah Annie Fernandez reacts after beating Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in their women's singles semifinals match at the US Open on Thursday in New York City. Fernandez, who represents Canada and whose mother has Filipino roots, will face the winner of the match between Emma Raducanu of Britain and No. 17 Maria Sakkari of Greece. Sarah Stier, Getty Images/AFP

Americans remember 9/11 terror attacks A person stands in the rain with a red rose at the 9/11 Memorial ahead of the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks in Manhattan, New York City on Thursday. Twenty years after the biggest terror attack in the United States, the event that killed nearly 3,000 still stirs deep emotions among many Americans. Andrew Kelly, Reuters

Transport groups call for end to no contact apprehension policy Transport group Laban TNVS join PISTON as they stage a protest opposing the No Contact Apprehension Policy (NCAP) of various local government units in front of the Kartilya ng Katipunan in Manila on Friday. Various transport groups are opposing the NCAP as they say its implementation adds to the burden and worries of public transport workers even as they are forced to deal with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Caloocan alley under granular lockdown as gov't announces quarantine policy shift Pedestrians pass by an outpost manned by barangay officers and police keeping watch of an alley under granular lockdown in Barangay 7, Caloocan on Friday as health authorities report 17,964 fresh COVID-19 cases in the country. Malacañang on Friday announced Metro Manila will only have 2 quarantine levels in hopes that it would arrest the spread of the pandemic but also allow for greater business activity. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News