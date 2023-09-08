THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 8, 2023

Australia PM Albanese secures ties with PH visit Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (left) accompanied by his partner Jodie Haydon (back) is welcomed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. with First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos (right) on Friday during his official visit in the country. Albanese's Manila visit to discuss defense and maritime security ties is part of a three-nation trip, including Indonesia and India. Rene Dilan, PPA/pool

Asia-wide climate protests target G20 nations Climate campaigners and civil society organizations in the Philippines protest in the business district of Makati City on Friday. The environmentalists joined Asia-wide mobilizations on the occasion of the G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi to call on wealthy nations to lead the switch to renewable energy sources, away from funding fossil fuel projects. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Highest rainstorm alert in Hong Kong Damaged vehicles are seen on a flooded road on Friday following continued torrential rains that hit Hong Kong, China. The government has stopped schools and several public services while bus services of a major operator have been suspended, amid a black rainstorm alert, the highest level of the city's weather system. Daniel Ceng, EPA-EFE

Buying in smaller portions as tomato prices spike A street vendor sells tomatoes and various vegetables in smaller portions (tumpok) at the Paco Market in Manila on Friday. Vegetable prices went up, with the cost of tomatoes ranging from 220 to as high as 300 pesos per kilo in some markets, as demand exceeds supply according to Gilbert Cumila, general manager of the Nueva Vizcaya Agricultural Terminal Inc. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Students protest against free education law amendments Students hold a candle lighting protest action in front of the University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital along Taft Avenue in Manila on Friday. The group raised concerns on the alleged railroading of the bill that seeks to make the Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) mandatory, as well as the proposed amendments to limit the free education law. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Malolos parish celebrates Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Hundreds of Catholic devotees join a Marian procession to celebrate the birth of the Blessed Virgin Mary at the Confradia Dela Niña María de Santa Isabel Parish on September 8, 2023. The ‘Maringal na prusisyon sa Karangalan ng Pinagpalang Birheng Maria” (Majestic procession in honor of the Blessed Virgin Mary) showcased more than 40 different images of the Virgin Mary during its feast day. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News