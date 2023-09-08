Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 8, 2023 ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 09 2023 12:15 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Australia PM Albanese secures ties with PH visit Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (left) accompanied by his partner Jodie Haydon (back) is welcomed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. with First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos (right) on Friday during his official visit in the country. Albanese's Manila visit to discuss defense and maritime security ties is part of a three-nation trip, including Indonesia and India. Rene Dilan, PPA/pool Asia-wide climate protests target G20 nations Climate campaigners and civil society organizations in the Philippines protest in the business district of Makati City on Friday. The environmentalists joined Asia-wide mobilizations on the occasion of the G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi to call on wealthy nations to lead the switch to renewable energy sources, away from funding fossil fuel projects. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Highest rainstorm alert in Hong Kong Damaged vehicles are seen on a flooded road on Friday following continued torrential rains that hit Hong Kong, China. The government has stopped schools and several public services while bus services of a major operator have been suspended, amid a black rainstorm alert, the highest level of the city's weather system. Daniel Ceng, EPA-EFE Buying in smaller portions as tomato prices spike A street vendor sells tomatoes and various vegetables in smaller portions (tumpok) at the Paco Market in Manila on Friday. Vegetable prices went up, with the cost of tomatoes ranging from 220 to as high as 300 pesos per kilo in some markets, as demand exceeds supply according to Gilbert Cumila, general manager of the Nueva Vizcaya Agricultural Terminal Inc. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Students protest against free education law amendments Students hold a candle lighting protest action in front of the University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital along Taft Avenue in Manila on Friday. The group raised concerns on the alleged railroading of the bill that seeks to make the Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) mandatory, as well as the proposed amendments to limit the free education law. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Malolos parish celebrates Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Hundreds of Catholic devotees join a Marian procession to celebrate the birth of the Blessed Virgin Mary at the Confradia Dela Niña María de Santa Isabel Parish on September 8, 2023. The ‘Maringal na prusisyon sa Karangalan ng Pinagpalang Birheng Maria” (Majestic procession in honor of the Blessed Virgin Mary) showcased more than 40 different images of the Virgin Mary during its feast day. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Germany beats USA, secures spot in FIBA finals Moritz Wagner (left) of Germany in action against Paolo Banchero of the USA during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 semi final match between USA and Germany at the Mall of Asia in Manila on Friday. Germany secured its spot in the championship round, maintaining its winning streak after beating the USA, 113-111. Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE Read More: Australia prime minister Albanese visit Marcos Malacanang India G20 summit New Delhi environment climate change Makati Hong Kong China rainstorm black flood ROTC UP Manila tertiary education universal access to tertiary education free education Tomatoes inflation vegetable prices FIBA World Cup FIBAWC Germany USA /sports/09/09/23/wagner-considers-world-cup-semis-victory-his-biggest-game-so-far/news/09/09/23/2018-pass-registered-electrical-engineers-master-electricians-licensure-exams/sports/09/09/23/tennis-capadocia-rules-us-tourney-with-singles-doubles-sweep/classified-odd/09/09/23/live-selfie-requirement-sought-after-monkey-registers-sim-card/overseas/09/09/23/g20-gathers-in-india-without-chinas-xi