THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 9, 2022

Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-serving monarch, dies at 96 A union flag flies at half mast atop Buckingham Palace after the announcement that Queen Elizabeth II had died, in central London on Thursday. Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history and an icon instantly recognizable to billions of people around the world, has died aged 96, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday. Daniel Leal, AFP

Oplan Greyhound at Manila City Jail Inmates assemble at the quadrangle of the Manila City Jail as members of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology conduct Oplan Greyhound within the jail premises in Sta. Cruz, Manila on Friday. The BJMP conducts the operation regularly to check for contraband in the jail cells being kept by the inmates, including illegal weapons and drugs. ABS-CBN News

In North Korea: Bring on the celebration A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un (center) presiding over the celebrations for the 74th founding anniversary of the DPRK at at the foot of Mansu Hill in Pyongyang, North Korea on Thursday. The Supreme People’s Assembly, North Korea’s rubber-stamp parliament, passed the legislation that would ensure the right to automatically use preemptive nuclear strikes to protect itself, the state news agency KCNA reported on Friday. KCNA via EPA-EFE

Grieving for the Queen An expatriate signs his name on the condolence book at the British Embassy Manila in Taguig City on Friday after Queen Elizabeth II’s death. The condolence book is open to the public from midday today and again next Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

No EO yet for optional mask wearing outdoors A woman following current COVID-19 protocols buys fruit from a maskless vendor on Plaza Miranda on Friday. According to interim health chief Maria Rosario Vergeire, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. recently verbally approved and will issue an executive order on the lifting of the mandatory mask mandate outdoors following the recommendation of the country’s COVID-19 task force. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News