THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 9, 2021

Foggy morning in Taal a day after Jolina battered Batangas Taal Volcano releases steam plumes amidst a foggy morning as seen from Lemery road in Batangas on Thursday. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology observed an increase in Taal Volcano’s activity which was dominated by ‘upwelling of hot volcanic fluids in its lake which generated plumes 1,500 meters tall. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

California university pays tribute to 911 victims People help with the display of US flags to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with the annual Waves of Flags display and remembrance at Pepperdine University in Malibu, California on Wednesday. For the fourteenth year, the university situated next to the Pacific Coast Highway along the Pacific Ocean, is commemorating the event by flying some 3,000 American flags, including international flags for each foreign country that lost a citizen in the attack. Frederic J. Brown, AFP

Cleaning up after Jolina in Las Pinas Workers from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) clear mud from a tunnel along Riverside Drive in Las Piñas on Thursday. Severe tropical Storm Jolina brought in heavy rains that caused waist-deep flooding in the area on Wednesday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Manila MDRRMO prepares for Typhoon Kiko Members of the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) secure equipment on rescue boats in preparation for Typhoon Kiko on Thursday. Kiko was located at 670 km East of Baler, Aurora moving westward at 20km/h with maximum sustained winds of 195 km/h near the center. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Jolina's aftermath in San Isidro, Batangas City Residents clean up their homes a day after severe tropical storm Jolina battered Barangay San Isidro, Batangas City on Thursday. The heavy rains brought by Jolina caused surrounding rivers to overflow, inundating low-lying communities in Batangas. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

North Korea celebrates 73rd founding anniversary with paramilitary parade Personnel in orange hazmat suits march during a paramilitary parade held to mark the 73rd founding anniversary of North Korea at Kim Il Sung square in Pyongyang in this undated image supplied by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Thursday. Kim Jong Un attended the event as paramilitary and public security forces of the Worker-Peasant Red Guards, the country's largest civilian defense force, began marching in Kim Il Sung square at midnight according to KCNA. KCNA via Reuters