THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 9, 2021

Foggy morning in Taal a day after Jolina battered Batangas
Taal Volcano releases steam plumes amidst a foggy morning as seen from Lemery road in Batangas on Thursday. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology observed an increase in Taal Volcano’s activity which was dominated by ‘upwelling of hot volcanic fluids in its lake which generated plumes 1,500 meters tall. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
California university pays tribute to 911 victims
People help with the display of US flags to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with the annual Waves of Flags display and remembrance at Pepperdine University in Malibu, California on Wednesday. For the fourteenth year, the university situated next to the Pacific Coast Highway along the Pacific Ocean, is commemorating the event by flying some 3,000 American flags, including international flags for each foreign country that lost a citizen in the attack. Frederic J. Brown, AFP
Cleaning up after Jolina in Las Pinas
Workers from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) clear mud from a tunnel along Riverside Drive in Las Piñas on Thursday. Severe tropical Storm Jolina brought in heavy rains that caused waist-deep flooding in the area on Wednesday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Manila MDRRMO prepares for Typhoon Kiko
Members of the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) secure equipment on rescue boats in preparation for Typhoon Kiko on Thursday. Kiko was located at 670 km East of Baler, Aurora moving westward at 20km/h with maximum sustained winds of 195 km/h near the center. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News
Jolina's aftermath in San Isidro, Batangas City
Residents clean up their homes a day after severe tropical storm Jolina battered Barangay San Isidro, Batangas City on Thursday. The heavy rains brought by Jolina caused surrounding rivers to overflow, inundating low-lying communities in Batangas. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
North Korea celebrates 73rd founding anniversary with paramilitary parade
Personnel in orange hazmat suits march during a paramilitary parade held to mark the 73rd founding anniversary of North Korea at Kim Il Sung square in Pyongyang in this undated image supplied by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Thursday. Kim Jong Un attended the event as paramilitary and public security forces of the Worker-Peasant Red Guards, the country's largest civilian defense force, began marching in Kim Il Sung square at midnight according to KCNA. KCNA via Reuters
Hong Kong police raid June 4th Museum commemorating Tiananmen Square Massacre victims
Police on Thursday collect an exhibition board showing the annual turnout of the candlelight vigil from the June 4th Museum, which commemorates the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, in Hong Kong as they search the museum after four members of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements in China were arrested the day before. The raid came hours after a dozen pro-democracy activists pleaded guilty of knowingly participating in an unauthorized assembly during last year's June 4 anniversary, when rallies were banned by police, citing the COVID-19 pandemic. Tyrone Siu, Reuters