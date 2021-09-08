THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 8, 2021

Fil-Canadian Leylah Fernandez advances to US Open semis Leylah Fernandez of Canada reacts after winning a point against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in the quarterfinals of the 2021 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, New York, USA on Tuesday. The 19-year-old, whose mother has Filipino roots, advanced to the semifinals and will compete against the winner of a later match between No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and Czech eighth seed Barbora Krejcikova, the reigning French Open champion. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Lacson-Sotto launch bid for country’s 2 highest posts Senator Panfilo ‘Ping’ Lacson and Senate President Vicente ‘Tito’ Sotto III share the stage as they launch their bid for the 2022 national election during a pre-taped event released on Wednesday. The two veteran politicians, who are running with tag line ‘Katapangan, Katapatan at Kakayahan’, vowed to restore order and trust in government institutions. Louie Millang, handout

Jolina big waves batter boat in Batangas Boatmen secure a dive boat in Janao Bay, Mabini in Batangas, which is being battered by strong wind and waves during the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Jolina. Jolina is currenlty moving nortwestward at 10 km per hour with maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h near the center, and gusts of up to 130 km/h. Danny Ocampo, ABS-CBN News

Laguna de Bay fishermen prepare for Jolina Laguna de Bay fishermen prepare for severe tropical storm Jolina on Wednesday. Weather bureau PAGASA sent out heavy rainfall warnings and advised residents in flood prone areas to evacuate as Jolina is expected to pass by the National Capital Region on Wednesday afternoon. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Tropical Storm Jolina brings rains, floods to Las Piñas, other parts of the country Commuters navigate waist-deep floods at the Zapote-Alabang junction in Las Piñas due to rains brought by Tropical Storm Jolina on Wednesday. State weather bureau PAGASA on Wednesday morning said heavy to intense with at times torrential rains will be experienced over Metro Manila, Bataan, Marinduque, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon, Occidental Mindoro, and Oriental Mindoro in the next 24 hours. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Severe Tropical Storm Jolina causes massive flooding in Batangas A member of the Philippine Red Cross Water Search and Rescue Team carries a dog during a rescue effort at Tierra Verde Subdivision in Pallocan West, Batangas City on Wednesday. Severe Tropical Storm Jolina brought heavy rains that caused massive flooding in Eastern Visayas, Bicol Region, Southern Luzon and the National Capital Region. Photo courtesy of the Philippine Red Cross

Moreno, Lacuna lead groundbreaking for redevelopment of Arroceros Urban Forest Park Manila Mayor Isko Moreno (right) and Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna lead the groundbreaking ceremony for the Arroceros Urban Forest Park redevelopment project in Manila on Wednesday. At the event, Moreno called on President Rodrigo Duterte to get rid of officials who "do not care for others," and on government to procure life-saving drugs for COVID-19 treatment, instead of face shields. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

PH logs 12,751 new COVID-19 cases as Jolina batters PH A health worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) as protection against COVID-19 stands near the triage area of Sta. Ana Hospital in Manila as tropical storm Jolina batters parts of the country on Wednesday. The Philippines on Wednesday logged 12,751 fresh COVID-19 cases, with the Department of Health saying the relatively low case count was caused by “technical issues” that hounded their data repository system on Tuesday. Lisa Marie David, Reuters