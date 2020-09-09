THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 9, 2020

Spain reopens schools Pupils arrive at the J.H.Newman international school in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday. After six months with all Spanish schools closed by crisis of COVID-19 the school year has started with new rules to prevent the pandemic coronavirus. Bernat Armangue, AP Photo

Baseco cleanup Members of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources' (DENR) river warriors collect water hyacinth and other marine debris along the shores of the Baseco Compound in Manila on Wednesday. September was declared as the National Clean-Up Month under Proclamation No. 244 issued by former President Fidel Ramos in 1993. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Groups push for workers’ rights Laborers from the Manila Workers Unity, Samahan ng Manggagawa sa SLORD Development Corporation, and Unyon ng mga Manggagawa sa Harbour Centre stage a protest rally in front of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) in Intramuros, Manila on Wednesday. The group is calling for the reinstatement of retrenched workers, regularization of contractual workers, and their right to attain minimum wages especially during the pandemic. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Changing weather Snow falls outside the Colorado State Capitol building in Denver, Colorado on Tuesday. After a weekend of record-setting heat, topping off at 38.3 degrees celsius, temperatures dropped more than 60 degrees, bringing snow to many parts of Colorado. Coloradans were ditching the suntan lotion on September 8 and pulling out warm gloves and boots as the western US state went from blazing summer heat to snowfall in just one day. Eli Imadali, AFP

Robonurse set to operate in Taguig mega-quarantine facility A health worker demonstrates the “Robonurse” inside the Lakeshore Hotel Mega-Quarantine Facility in Taguig City on Wednesday. To minimize hazards for health workers, the robots are designed to carry medicine and other supplies to COVID-19 patients while nurses look on through a monitor on the robot's head. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Asking the faithful to keep a safe distance Pope Francis asks the faithful to follow physical distancing as he arrives during his weekly general audience at San Damaso courtyard at the Vatican on Wednesday. The Vatican recently readmitted a limited number of people to the papal audience after more than six months of Pope Francis holding the customary Wednesday general audience online. Andrew Medichin, AP