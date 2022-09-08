Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 8, 2022 ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 08 2022 11:49 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Celebrating the Nativity of Mary Catholic devotees offer flowers in celebration of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary after a Mass at the Manila Cathedral in Intramuros, Manila on Thursday. The Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary is celebrated annually by Catholics worldwide on September 8. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Pinyahan students join face-to-face earthquake drill Pinyahan Elementary School students practice the duck, cover and hold method during the national face-to-face earthquake drill in Quezon City Thursday. The Office of Civil Defense held the 3rd Quarter Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill (NSED), the first face-to-face earthquake drill, after its suspension during the COVID-19 pandemic. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Makati simulates rappel rescue during earthquake drill A man conducts a rappel rescue during an earthquake drill at the MaCEA Building, Legaspi Village in Makati City on Thursday as part of the 3rd Quarter Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill (NSED). The Office of Civil Defense encourage the public to join the Fourth Quarter NSED on November 11. ABS-CBN News Dog rescued during QC blaze A firefighter rescues a dog during a fire at a residential area along Kaingin Road in Barangay Apolonio Samson, Quezon City Thursday. At least 300 houses from 2 barangays were affected during the fire that reached 3rd alarm. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Love and Reunion lantern display set up for upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival People visit the lanterns display ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival in Hong Kong on Thursday. The display, entitled “Love and Reunion”, features around 1,000 lanterns on the Tung Chung promenade to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival which falls on September 13, according to the Chinese Lunar calendar. Jerome Favre, EPA-EFE Read More: Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Manila Cathedral Catholic earthquake Pinyahan Elementary School earthquake drill Makati City Barangay Apolonio Samson Quezon City Kaingin Road fire Bureau of Fire Protection Mid-Autumn Festival Hong Kong lanterns Chinese lanterns Love and Reunion Hong Kong /entertainment/09/08/22/ice-seguerra-to-hold-direct-concert-on-october-15/entertainment/09/08/22/camilles-advice-for-angelica-is-relatable-to-all-moms/news/09/08/22/public-told-not-to-swim-in-waters-off-cordova-cebu/spotlight/09/08/22/queen-elizabeths-year-of-ill-health/entertainment/09/08/22/for-coco-martin-this-is-the-key-to-pitching-projects