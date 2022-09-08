THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 8, 2022

Celebrating the Nativity of Mary Catholic devotees offer flowers in celebration of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary after a Mass at the Manila Cathedral in Intramuros, Manila on Thursday. The Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary is celebrated annually by Catholics worldwide on September 8. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Pinyahan students join face-to-face earthquake drill Pinyahan Elementary School students practice the duck, cover and hold method during the national face-to-face earthquake drill in Quezon City Thursday. The Office of Civil Defense held the 3rd Quarter Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill (NSED), the first face-to-face earthquake drill, after its suspension during the COVID-19 pandemic. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Makati simulates rappel rescue during earthquake drill A man conducts a rappel rescue during an earthquake drill at the MaCEA Building, Legaspi Village in Makati City on Thursday as part of the 3rd Quarter Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill (NSED). The Office of Civil Defense encourage the public to join the Fourth Quarter NSED on November 11. ABS-CBN News

Dog rescued during QC blaze A firefighter rescues a dog during a fire at a residential area along Kaingin Road in Barangay Apolonio Samson, Quezon City Thursday. At least 300 houses from 2 barangays were affected during the fire that reached 3rd alarm. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News