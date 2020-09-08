THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 8, 2020

Fireman battles wildfire in California A firefighter battles the Creek Fire as it threatens homes in the Cascadel Woods neighborhood of Madera County, California on Monday. California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Fresno, Madera and Mariposa counties due to the Creek Fire which began on September 4. Noah Berger, AP

Catholics commemorate Mama Mary's birthday Altar boys prepare the statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary as they celebrate her nativity at the Sto. Nino De Baseco Parish in Baseco Compound, Manila on Tuesday. Under Republic Act 11370, September 8 was declared a special working holiday by President Duterte to commemorate the religious occasion. ABS-CBN News

PNP takes precaution against COVID-19 Anti-riot police, wearing face masks and shields, stand in formation at the Mendiola Peace Arch in Manila on Tuesday, observing health protocols while on duty. The Philippine National Police has reported 4,562 COVID-19 cases among its officers, with 16 deaths and 3,255 recoveries as of September 7. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MMDA leads Manila Bay cleanup Workers from the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) clean up trash and debris that washed up along the shores of the Manila Bay on Tuesday. Rehabilitation continues at the bay, including the controversial laying of crushed dolomite on a part of the coast to give the area a white sand beach look. The project has drawn criticism, with concerns over possible health hazards that the crushed dolomite might cause, and the use of millions in public funds on a beautification project as the country continued to be gripped by the COVID-19 pandemic. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Taj Mahal set to reopen despite rising COVID-19 cases People take pictures with their mobile phones near the Taj Mahal in Agra on Tuesday. India's top tourist attraction, the Taj Mahal is set to reopen more than six months after it was shut, officials said on September 8, even as the vast nation battles soaring coronavirus infections. Pawan Sharma, AFP

Bahaghari, other groups, protest Pemberton pardon Bahaghari and various other multi-sectoral groups gather at the Boy Scout Circle in Quezon City on Tuesday to protest and condemn the absolute pardon President Rodrigo Duterte granted convicted killer US Marine Lance Cpl. Joseph Scott Pemberton. Pemberton has served just over half of his 10-year sentence for the 2014 killing of Filipino transgender woman Jennifer Laude at a motel in Olongapo City and is set to walk free. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News