THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 7, 2023

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

MMDA monitors Katipunan traffic Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) traffic enforcers direct the flow of motorists along Katipunan Avenue in Quezon City on Thursday. The inspection aimed to monitor the traffic situation along Katipunan Avenue and formulate possible measures to ease vehicular flow, especially during rush hours. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Comet Nishimura to brighten night sky, visible to naked eye This handout image released by NASA on September 6, 2023, shows 'Comet Nishimura' at an undisclosed location in space. Comet Nishimura, discovered less than a month ago, is currently heading towards the Sun and will shine at its maximum during the weekend, offering a spectacle visible with simple binoculars, or even with the naked eye. This small rocky and icy body, whose exact size is not yet known, takes its name from a Japanese amateur astronomer, Hideo Nishimura, who observed it for the first time on August 11, 2023. Dan Bartlett, NASA/AFP

DMW shuts down alleged illegal recruitment agency Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Undersecretary Officer-in-Charge Hans Leo Cacdac and Undersecretary Bernard Olalia issues a closure order against RTM Maritime Consultancy Services in Ninoy Aquino Avenue in Paranaque City Thursday. The agency allegedly posed as a consulting company for various shipping lines and illegally asked applicants for placement fees despite the absence of a proper license or authority to lawfully engage in the recruitment of workers according to the DMW officials. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Preparing kids for the 'Big One' Pupils, faculty, and staff of the Pinyahan Elementary School in Quezon City participate in the 2023 third quarter nationwide simultaneous earthquake drill on Thursday. The Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill (NSED) is a quarterly exercise designed to promote earthquake awareness and disaster preparedness among the general public. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Health workers hold earthquake drill Health workers from Medical Center Manila simulate emergency scenario during the 3rd quarter nationwide simultaneous drill in Manila on September 7, 2023. The quarterly drill aims to strengthen the public’s preparedness and increase capacity on disaster response in case a magnitude 7.2 earthquake hits the country. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

East Asia leaders tackle peace and stability in the region South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, China's Premier Li Qiang, US Vice President Kamala Harris and Indonesia's President Joko Widodo (left to right) arrive for the East Asia Summit on Thursday as part of the 43rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia. Widodo, from host country Indonesia, reminded the participating leaders of their "big responsibility to create peace, stability and prosperity in the region." Bagus Indahono, EPA-EFE