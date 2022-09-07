THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 7, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Typhoon Hinnamnor batters South Korea Firefighters and military officials rescue an individual from the underground parking lot of an apartment building in Nam-gu, Pohang-si, Gyeongsangbuk-do, which was submerged in heavy rain caused by Typhoon Hinnamnor in Pohang, South Korea on Wednesday. According to fire authorities, two people were rescued alive and three bodies found out of seven people who were reportedly missing in the incident as the strongest typhoon in decades battered South Korea. Kim Hee-Chul, EPA-EFE

Marcos Jr. smells the flowers in Singapore President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr., accompanied by his wife, First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos (right), with Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan (2nd left) and wife Joy Balakrishnan pose for a photo during an Orchid naming ceremony at the National Orchid Garden in Singapore on Wednesday. Marcos Jr. is on his second stop of a two-country swing of his first official trip as a president. Roslan Rahman, EPA-EFE/pool

COVID-19 vaccine booster program in the BPO sector Business process outsourcing employees receive their COVID-19 vaccine booster at the Rockwell Business Center in Mandaluyong City on Wednesday. The event launched the Department of Health's (DOH) PinasLakas partnerships that seek to expand vaccination program in the BPO sector. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

California's Fairview fire forces evacuation Residents watch as a plane drops fire retardant over homes in Hemet, California on Tuesday. At least two people are dead and thousands have been ordered to flee the rapidly spreading Fairview Fire in California, with the region's oppressive heatwave expected to peak Tuesday. Frederic J. Brown, AFP