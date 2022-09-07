Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 7, 2022 ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 07 2022 11:59 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Typhoon Hinnamnor batters South Korea Firefighters and military officials rescue an individual from the underground parking lot of an apartment building in Nam-gu, Pohang-si, Gyeongsangbuk-do, which was submerged in heavy rain caused by Typhoon Hinnamnor in Pohang, South Korea on Wednesday. According to fire authorities, two people were rescued alive and three bodies found out of seven people who were reportedly missing in the incident as the strongest typhoon in decades battered South Korea. Kim Hee-Chul, EPA-EFE Marcos Jr. smells the flowers in Singapore President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr., accompanied by his wife, First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos (right), with Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan (2nd left) and wife Joy Balakrishnan pose for a photo during an Orchid naming ceremony at the National Orchid Garden in Singapore on Wednesday. Marcos Jr. is on his second stop of a two-country swing of his first official trip as a president. Roslan Rahman, EPA-EFE/pool COVID-19 vaccine booster program in the BPO sector Business process outsourcing employees receive their COVID-19 vaccine booster at the Rockwell Business Center in Mandaluyong City on Wednesday. The event launched the Department of Health's (DOH) PinasLakas partnerships that seek to expand vaccination program in the BPO sector. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News California's Fairview fire forces evacuation Residents watch as a plane drops fire retardant over homes in Hemet, California on Tuesday. At least two people are dead and thousands have been ordered to flee the rapidly spreading Fairview Fire in California, with the region's oppressive heatwave expected to peak Tuesday. Frederic J. Brown, AFP Naval personnel help flood-hit residents in Pakistan Pakistan's naval personnel rescue flood-affected people from their damaged houses after heavy monsoon rains in Dadu district, Sindh province on Wednesday. Record monsoon rains have caused devastating floods across Pakistan since June, killing more than 1,200 people and leaving almost a third of the country under water, affecting the lives of 33 million. Aamir Qureshi, AFP Read More: Hinnamnor typhoon South Korea rescue flood Pohang Marcos Singapore Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Liza Araneta-Marcos PinasLakas vaccination vaccine booster DOH COVID19 California brush fire forest fire Fairview Fire fire sunog California USA flood weather monsoon Pakistan Pakistan Navy flooding disaster calamity world news overseas news monsoon rains /news/09/07/22/343-distressed-ofws-from-kuwait-fly-home/news/09/07/22/storm-off-northern-luzon-now-tropical-storm-inday/business/09/07/22/china-to-start-importing-durian-from-ph/news/09/07/22/palace-says-cautious-on-commenting-over-mary-jane-velosos-case/news/09/07/22/pal-says-monkeypox-case-reported-in-its-manila-hong-kong-flight