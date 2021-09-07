THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 7, 2021

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Borongan honors Nuestra Señora dela Natividad during Padul-ong Festival Rev. Father Christian Ofilan venerates the image of the Nuestra Señora dela Natividad during Mass to signal the start of the Padul-ong Festival on Tuesday morning. The image of Borongan patroness, the Nuestra Señora dela Natividad, was brought to the Borongan Cathedral via land procession instead of the traditional fluvial procession which was cancelled due to the bad weather. Alren Beronio, ABS-CBN News

Manila Bay fisherfolk protest impending demolition of fish pens A man swims to pass on a megaphone to another boat as fisherfolk from the Samahan ng Mangingisda sa Parañaque (PANGISDA-Pilipinas) stage a fluvial protest at Manila Bay on Tuesday. The group called on the government to stop the demolition of their fish pens used to harvest wide variety of fishes and other structures for mussels and oyster aquaculture, as part of DENR’s Manila Bay rehabilitation project. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Typhoon Jolina brings rough seas Fishermen secure their outrigger boats from rough seas in Barangay Punta Cogon, Roxas City during the onslaught of Typhoon Jolina. The city government evacuated residents along the shores as Jolina battered Capiz, according to weather bureau PAGASA. Photo courtesy of CDRRMO Roxas City

Strong river current capsizes fishing boat in Hamtic, Antique A half-submerged fishing boat is seen along the waters of Barangay Malandog, Hamtic, Antique on Tuesday. One boat crew was reported injured after strong river current caused by Typhoon Jolina’s heavy rainfall swept the boat to the open sea. Contributed photo by Rain Vincent Balanza Tibubos

Pasay barangay under lockdown Residents pass through a community quarantine gate set up in Barangay 178 in Pasay City on Tuesday. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority has clarified that general community quarantine with heightened restrictions will still be implemented as the National Capital Region shifts to “granular lockdown,” with the Department of Health tasked to determine the city’s alert level based on hospital care utilization rate, level of cases or infection, and the type of variant present in the area. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Huge crowds turn up to register to vote in 2022 A crowd of people wait for their turn to register as voters in the 2022 national elections at the Commission on Elections (Comelec) office in Manila on Tuesday, the second day since the resumption of registration after it was suspended during the lockdown. People have been flocking to registration centers to beat the deadline after the Comelec announced there would be no extension after September 30. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Women students face new restrictions in Afghanistan Students attend class under new classroom conditions at Avicenna University in Kabul, Afghanistan Monday, in this picture obtained from social media. The future of education for women in Afghanistan hangs in the balance after Taliban authorities have said previously that they will allow women in universities but not in mixed-gender classes to follow strict Islamic laws the government will implement. Social media handout/via Reuters