THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 7, 2020

Brazilians pack Ipanema beach amid COVID-19 pandemic People enjoy the Ipanema beach amid the new coronavirus pandemic in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday. Brazilians are packing the beaches and bars this weekend, taking advantage of a long holiday to indulge in normal life even as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on. Bruna Prado, AP

Borongan celebrates Padul-ong festival Rev. Adrian Duque venerates the statue of the Nuestra Señora dela Natividad as devotees watch at the Borongan City Port in Eastern Samar during the Padul-ong Festival on Monday. The City of Borongan celebrated its 324th Parish feast day in honor of the Nuestra Señora de Borongan and the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, commemorated yearly on September 8, following strict observance of health protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Alren Beronio, ABS-CBN News

Cleaning up after Typhoon Haishen A clean-up crew works to remove roofs which were blown off into a street by strong winds brought by Typhoon Haishen in Fukuoka as the storm passes the southern Japanese island of Kyushu on Monday. Powerful Typhoon Haishen approached South Korea on September 7 after slamming southern Japan with record winds and heavy rains that prompted evacuation warnings for millions. JIJI Press, AFP

Bumper corn harvest in northern Mindanao An agricultural worker carries a sack filled with harvested yellow corn in Claveria, Misamis Oriental on Sunday. Bumper harvest of corn have been reported across northern Mindanao, with farmers complaining of lower farm-gate prices. Froilan Gallardo, ABS-CBN News

Rehabilitating Manila Bay A waste picker salvages recyclable materials among debris along the shores of Manila Bay on Monday. Marine debris end up at the breakwater near the Manila Yacht Club while overlaying of dolomite continues on the other end of the shore as part of the Environment Department’s Manila Bay rehabilitation project. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

'Justice for Jennifer Laude': Groups oppose early release of Pemberton Supporters of slain transgender woman Jennifer Laude hold a protest near the Olongapo Regional Trial Court (RTC) in Olongapo City on Monday. Laude's family, aided by legal counsel Atty. Virgie Suarez, filed a Motion for Reconsideration on the court’s earlier decision to grant convicted US Marine Joseph Scott Pemberton an early release from jail via good conduct time allowance (GCTA). Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News