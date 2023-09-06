THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 6, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Higher health budget pushed Health workers hold a protest outside the House of Representatives in Quezon City on Wednesday, as lawmakers deliberate the Department of Health’s proposed budget for 2024. The group urged legislators to increase the budget on health services, allocate sufficient funding for the government's tertiary and specialty hospitals and fund health workers’ salary increases. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

ASEAN leaders meet in Indonesia (L-R) Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Thailand's Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sarun Charoensuwan, Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo, Laos’ Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, Brunei's Sultan and Prime Minister Hassanal Bolkiah, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet, Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and East Timor's Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao pose for a family photo prior to the ASEAN-Japan Summit at the 43rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia on Wednesday. Indonesia hosts the 43rd ASEAN Summit and related summits from 05 to 07 September 2023. Willy Kurniawan, EPA-EFE/pool

Beating cancer with early screening Antipolo residents receive free ultrasound, cryotherapy, breast and cervical cancer screening as part of the ‘I Think Pink’ project at Kaulayaw Coffee on Sumulong Highway, Antipolo City, Rizal on September 6, 2023. The project, which is a collaboration between the Rotary Club of Makati Circle of Friends, Rotary Club of Rizal Premier, Kaulayaw Coffee, Philippine Cancer Society, Nation Builders, Mosliv Awards, and the Antipolo City Government, aims to raise awareness on the importance of early cancer detection so that they can receive professional advice and proper treatment. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Promoting peace at Ka-PEACE-tahan fair Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace Reconciliation and Unity Secretary Carlito Galvez spearheads the opening of 2023 Ka-PEACE-tahan fair at the Trinoma mall in Quezon City on Wednesday, in line with the observance of the National Peace Consciousness Month. The fair, which will run from September 6 to 8 in line with activities for this year’s peace month, showcases products from different regions to foster peace through trade and commerce. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Marcos seeks meeting with US and Japan President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (left) listens as US Vice President Kamala Harris (right) delivers remarks during the ASEAN-US Summit on Wednesday as part of the 43rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia. Marcos, Harris and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida have been trying to find a common time in their schedules to meet on the sidelines of the summit. The US and Japan were among the countries that condemned China’s use of water cannons against Philippine resupply vessels sailing in the West Philippine Sea in August. Willy Kurniawan, EPA-EFE/pool