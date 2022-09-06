Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 6, 2022

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 06 2022 11:45 PM

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 6, 2022 1
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 6, 2022 2
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 6, 2022 3
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 6, 2022 4
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 6, 2022 5

Health workers demand: Release COVID allowance

Health workers from public and private hospitals in NCR rally outside the Department of Health headquarters in Manila on Tuesday. The group denounced the still unpaid COVID benefits such as One COVID Allowance and Health Emergency Allowance. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Inconvenienced store

A pedestrian walks past a shop that was badly damaged when Typhoon Hinnamnor passed through Busan on Tuesday. The typhoon, one of the most powerful to bear down on the country in decades, hit the country's southern island of Jeju overnight before making landfall near the port city of Busan, which was battered by huge waves and heavy rain, damaging beachfront roads and shops. Anthony Wallace, AFP

Search and rescue efforts after 6.8 magnitude quake in Sichuan

Rescuers assist locals in Luding county after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Luding County, Ganzi prefecture, Sichuan province, in China Monday. At least 65 people have been reported killed in the quake. EPA-EFE

PH Navy commissions two new fast attack interdiction craft (FAIC)

Naval Chief Chaplain Col. Rene Tambago sprinkles holy water during a Christening and Commissioning ceremony of two brand new fast attack interdiction craft (FAIC) at the Philippine Navy Headquarters in Manila on Tuesday. The two patrol gunboats equipped with short-range missiles are named after Medal for Valor recipients, Private First Class Nestor F. Acero and First Lieutenant Lolinato G. To-ong, both Philippine Marine Corps heroes who were killed in action. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

ES Rodriguez appears in Senate hours after Blue Ribbon subpoena vote

Executive Secretary Victor Rodriguez arrives at the Senate on Wednesday to clarify what transpired before the controversial issuance of the Sugar Order No. 4 (SO4). Members of the Blue Ribbon Committee earlier in the day voted to subpoena Rodriguez after he missed 2 consecutive hearings despite the Senate panel's invitations. Senate PRIB Photos handout

Read More:  Health Emergency Allowance   DOH   health workers   COVID   super typhoon   Hinnamor   Busan   South Korea   Sichuan   China   earthquake   Luding County   Ganzi   PH Navy   fast attack interdiction craft   patrol gunboats   Navy   Philippine Navy   FAIC   navy   Armed Forces of the Philippines   AFP   Vic Rodriguez   Senate   Senate blue ribbon   Senate investigation   sugar  