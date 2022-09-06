Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 6, 2022 ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 06 2022 11:45 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Health workers demand: Release COVID allowance Health workers from public and private hospitals in NCR rally outside the Department of Health headquarters in Manila on Tuesday. The group denounced the still unpaid COVID benefits such as One COVID Allowance and Health Emergency Allowance. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Inconvenienced store A pedestrian walks past a shop that was badly damaged when Typhoon Hinnamnor passed through Busan on Tuesday. The typhoon, one of the most powerful to bear down on the country in decades, hit the country's southern island of Jeju overnight before making landfall near the port city of Busan, which was battered by huge waves and heavy rain, damaging beachfront roads and shops. Anthony Wallace, AFP Search and rescue efforts after 6.8 magnitude quake in Sichuan Rescuers assist locals in Luding county after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Luding County, Ganzi prefecture, Sichuan province, in China Monday. At least 65 people have been reported killed in the quake. EPA-EFE PH Navy commissions two new fast attack interdiction craft (FAIC) Naval Chief Chaplain Col. Rene Tambago sprinkles holy water during a Christening and Commissioning ceremony of two brand new fast attack interdiction craft (FAIC) at the Philippine Navy Headquarters in Manila on Tuesday. The two patrol gunboats equipped with short-range missiles are named after Medal for Valor recipients, Private First Class Nestor F. Acero and First Lieutenant Lolinato G. To-ong, both Philippine Marine Corps heroes who were killed in action. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News ES Rodriguez appears in Senate hours after Blue Ribbon subpoena vote Executive Secretary Victor Rodriguez arrives at the Senate on Wednesday to clarify what transpired before the controversial issuance of the Sugar Order No. 4 (SO4). Members of the Blue Ribbon Committee earlier in the day voted to subpoena Rodriguez after he missed 2 consecutive hearings despite the Senate panel's invitations. Senate PRIB Photos handout Read More: Health Emergency Allowance DOH health workers COVID super typhoon Hinnamor Busan South Korea Sichuan China earthquake Luding County Ganzi PH Navy fast attack interdiction craft patrol gunboats Navy Philippine Navy FAIC navy Armed Forces of the Philippines AFP Vic Rodriguez Senate Senate blue ribbon Senate investigation sugar /news/09/06/22/ex-sra-chief-marcos-jr-raised-idea-to-import-higher-sugar-volume/video/news/09/06/22/pagasa-mga-pag-ulan-asahan-pa-rin-dahil-sa-habagat/sports/09/06/22/jt-express-added-to-pba-3x3-roster-of-teams/sports/09/06/22/poy-erram-marries-longtime-partner-in-tagaytay/video/business/09/06/22/ph-inflation-eases-slightly-to-63-pct-in-august