THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 6, 2021

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Leylah Fernandez advances to US Open tennis quarterfinals Filipina-Canadian Leylah Fernandez celebrates match point against Angelique Kerber of Germany during her Women’s Singles round of 16 match on Day Seven at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on Sunday. Fernandez advanced to the quarterfinal round and will compete with Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Elina Svitolina from Ukraine. Elsa, Getty Images/AFP

Manila Bay mussel growers question DENR demolition order Fisherfolk and mussel growers led by Pamalakaya protest in front of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources headquarters in Quezon City, about the scheduled dismantling of structures and fishpens in Manila Bay which covers four coastal towns in Cavite. The dismantling plan will affect 15,000 fisherfolkls and residents who rely solely on mussels and oyster aquaculture for their livelihood, according to Pamalakaya. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Teachers call for release of overtime pay as Teachers Month starts Members of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) troop outside the Department of Education (DepEd) headquarters in Pasig City on Monday to protest teachers’ workload and underpaid condition as they mark the opening of Teachers’ Month. The group demanded for the immediate payment of 87 days of overtime services rendered last Schoolyear 2020-2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic games closing ceremony Volunteers hold national flags during the parade at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Closing Ceremony at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday. The 2020 Paralympics, which was postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic was declared closed by International Paralympic Committee chief Andrew Parsons, with Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike passing the baton to Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo who will be hosting the 2024 Summer Games. Kim Kyung-Hoon, Reuters

Drought and massive wildfire in California A burned property is seen over a depleted Lake Oroville in Oroville, California on Sunday. Lake Oroville is currently at 23% of its capacity and is suffering from extreme levels of drought. Much of California in the western US is currently gripped by excessive heat, severe drought and a series of massive wildfires. Josh Edelson, AFP

Residents queue for 2022 elections voter registration Residents line up at the local Commission on Election (Comelec) office in Manila on Monday to register as voters for the 2022 national elections. The Comelec resumed voter registration in areas placed under modified enhanced community quarantine, including Metro Manila, after denying requests to extend beyond the September 30 deadline. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News