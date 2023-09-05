THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 5, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Price cap for rice enforced Retailers comply with the mandated price ceiling on rice at the Mega Q-Mart in Quezon City on Tuesday, September 5. President Ferdinand Marcos issued Executive Order No. 39 which mandates a price cap on regular milled rice at P41.00 per kilogram and P45 for well-milled rice, in an attempt to address soaring rice prices. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Artists fight for freedom of expression Members of the Concerned Artists of the Philippines hold a protest at the Quezon City Hall of Justice on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, to condemn the complaint filed by the Quezon City Police District office against Max Santiago, the artist who created the protest effigy “Doble Kara” used and burned during the SONA protest last July. The group protested the alleged harassment of artists activists after QCPD filed a complaint against Santiago for allegedly violating environmental laws and disrespecting the Philippine President. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Marcos Jr. prepares for ASEAN summit President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. prepares as he attends the plenary session of the 43rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia on Tuesday. Marcos Jr. expressed willingness to host the ASEAN Meeting in 2026 after Myanmar announced that it will forego its chairmanship in 2026. Willy Kurniawan, EPA-EFE/pool

Mother Teresa honored on death anniversary Nuns gather near Mother Teresa's tomb during a mass prayer marking her 26th death anniversary on Tuesday at the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata, India. The 1979 Nobel Peace Prize laureate Mother Teresa died on September 5, 1997 in Calcutta, India, where she began her missionary work in 1948. Given the title 'Blessed Teresa of Kolkata' by late Pope John Paul II, Mother Teresa was canonized by Pope Francis in 2016. Piyal Adhikary, EPA-EFE

Kasambahay Elvie before and after her abuse Domestic helper Elvie Vergara shows a picture of herself before her employment with a couple in Mindoro who allegedly physically abused her, during a motu propio investigation by a Philippine Senate committee on Tuesday. Former employers Pablo and France Ruiz denied they abused Vergara, claiming that her injuries were self-inflicted or probably caused by fighting with other house helpers. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News