THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 5, 2022

Pope Francis beatifies 'Smiling' John Paul I A wall hanging representing late Pope John Paul I is displayed on the facade of St. Peter's Basilica on Sunday during John Paul I's beatification mass presided over by Pope Francis (bottom center) at St. Peter's Square in the Vatican. The Vatican announced in October 2021 that it had recognized a miracle attributed to John Paul I, with the sudden healing of a gravely ill 11-year-old girl in Buenos Aires in 2011, after a local priest prayed to the late pontiff. Vincenzo Pinto, AFP

Father appeals for Mary Jane Veloso’s PH return Cesar Veloso, father of Mary Jane, turns emotional during a prayer rally led by Migrante outside the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) in Pasay City on Monday. The group appealed to President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. to negotiate with his counterpart, President Joko Widodo the clemency for Mary Jane Veloso on humanitarian grounds. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Marcos meets with Widodo President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. (front center) and First Lady Louise Araneta Marcos (left) attend a welcome ceremony with Indonesian President Joko Widodo (right) and First Lady Iriana Widodo (2nd right, obscured) at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java on Monday. Marcos and Widodo are expected to diccuss maritime border, economic and people-to-people cooperation during their bilateral meeting. Adek Berry, AFP/pool

South Korea braces for Hinnamnor Waves brought by Typhoon Hinnamnor slam into the coast of South Korea's resort island of Jeju on Monday, as the typhoon approaches the Korean Peninsula. The South Korean government cancelled flights and ferry services as the super typhoon is expected to brush past Jeju island on Monday evening and make a landfall near the port of Busan early morning of Tuesday. Yonhap/AFP