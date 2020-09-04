THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 4, 2020

Caught without a mask
A man, caught not wearing a face mask in public amid the COVID-19 pandemic, lies in a mock coffin while members of the public and the media take pictures as part of punishment by local authorities and enforced by local police in Jakarta on Thursday. Indonesia has 184,286 COVID-19 cases as of September 3, of which 132,055 have recovered, according to the website coronatracker.com. Fahmi, Dolli, AFP
Crowd outside Quiapo Church on a First Friday mass
A large crowd gathers outside Quiapo Church at Plaza Miranda in Manila to hear mass on Friday. The government has allowed only 10% of the church's capacity inside every mass but devotees still came for the First Friday mass, which is considered important in the Roman Catholic church. ABS-CBN News
Teachers seek bigger budget for distance learning
Members of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) protest in front of the House of Representatives in Quezon City as the 2021 budget deliberation opened Friday. The teachers called on the lawmakers to subsidize COVID-19 testing and treatment for education workers also on the front lines and to allocate budget for the provision of gadgets, self-learning modules, and other materials and infrastructure needed for distance learning. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Bagsakan lifts local food and merchandise amid COVID-19 pandemic
People visit “Bagsakan,” a bazaar selling local food and merchandise at discounted prices organized by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) through its Bureau of Domestic Trade Promotion (BDTP), in Festival Mall in Alabang, Muntinlupa on Friday. The initiative brings products from various parts of the country closer to buyers in Metro Manila and helps small to medium enterprises in promoting their products and weather the COVID-19 pandemic. The crisis has forced the closure of several businesses as government had to enforce quarantine restrictions. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Shirts inspired by COVID-19 pandemic response on sale in Quiapo Central Market
Pedestrians pass by a shop selling shirts with designs inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic response at a shop at the Quiapo Central Market in Manila on Friday. With mass gatherings and reunions still prohibited due to quarantine restrictions, the shop began selling the themed shirts hoping for high sales that the “ber” months usually bring. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Computer on Wheels rolls out in Tondo
A police officer sets up a printer inside the newly launched Computer on Wheels project in Tondo, Manila on Friday. The police outpost, converted into a learning center, houses 3 desktop computers with printers, and 5 laptops donated by the Filipino Chinese Chamber of Commerce Inc. The project will cater to students who do not have access to the tools needed for blended learning in the area. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Supporters sign people's initiative calling for ABS-CBN franchise grant
ABS-CBN supporters sign the people’s initiative calling for the granting of a broadcast franchise to the network at its headquarters in Quezon City on Friday. Supporters of the movement aim to collect at least 7 million signatures to pass a national referendum calling for a franchise to be granted to ABS-CBN and have its free television and radio broadcast operations resume. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
LOOK: Japan Coast Guard rescues seafarer from missing freighter
This handout picture taken and provided on Friday by Japan's 10th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters shows a man waving from a life raft, about 2 km north-northwest of Kodakarajima island of Kagoshima prefecture. Japanese authorities are racing to find dozens of missing sailors from a cargo ship that sank in a typhoon found a second survivor on September 4, as another, much more powerful storm drew near. The Gulf Livestock 1, which was carrying 6,000 cows, issued a distress call early September 2 as Typhoon Maysak passed through the area, setting off a desperate search for the 43 crew on board. 10th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters via AFP