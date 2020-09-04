THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 4, 2020

Caught without a mask A man, caught not wearing a face mask in public amid the COVID-19 pandemic, lies in a mock coffin while members of the public and the media take pictures as part of punishment by local authorities and enforced by local police in Jakarta on Thursday. Indonesia has 184,286 COVID-19 cases as of September 3, of which 132,055 have recovered, according to the website coronatracker.com. Fahmi, Dolli, AFP

Crowd outside Quiapo Church on a First Friday mass A large crowd gathers outside Quiapo Church at Plaza Miranda in Manila to hear mass on Friday. The government has allowed only 10% of the church's capacity inside every mass but devotees still came for the First Friday mass, which is considered important in the Roman Catholic church. ABS-CBN News

Teachers seek bigger budget for distance learning Members of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) protest in front of the House of Representatives in Quezon City as the 2021 budget deliberation opened Friday. The teachers called on the lawmakers to subsidize COVID-19 testing and treatment for education workers also on the front lines and to allocate budget for the provision of gadgets, self-learning modules, and other materials and infrastructure needed for distance learning. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Bagsakan lifts local food and merchandise amid COVID-19 pandemic People visit “Bagsakan,” a bazaar selling local food and merchandise at discounted prices organized by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) through its Bureau of Domestic Trade Promotion (BDTP), in Festival Mall in Alabang, Muntinlupa on Friday. The initiative brings products from various parts of the country closer to buyers in Metro Manila and helps small to medium enterprises in promoting their products and weather the COVID-19 pandemic. The crisis has forced the closure of several businesses as government had to enforce quarantine restrictions. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Shirts inspired by COVID-19 pandemic response on sale in Quiapo Central Market Pedestrians pass by a shop selling shirts with designs inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic response at a shop at the Quiapo Central Market in Manila on Friday. With mass gatherings and reunions still prohibited due to quarantine restrictions, the shop began selling the themed shirts hoping for high sales that the “ber” months usually bring. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Computer on Wheels rolls out in Tondo A police officer sets up a printer inside the newly launched Computer on Wheels project in Tondo, Manila on Friday. The police outpost, converted into a learning center, houses 3 desktop computers with printers, and 5 laptops donated by the Filipino Chinese Chamber of Commerce Inc. The project will cater to students who do not have access to the tools needed for blended learning in the area. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Supporters sign people's initiative calling for ABS-CBN franchise grant ABS-CBN supporters sign the people’s initiative calling for the granting of a broadcast franchise to the network at its headquarters in Quezon City on Friday. Supporters of the movement aim to collect at least 7 million signatures to pass a national referendum calling for a franchise to be granted to ABS-CBN and have its free television and radio broadcast operations resume. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News