THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 4, 2023

Foreign Ministers meet ahead of ASEAN Summit (L-R) Malaysia's Foreign Minister Zambry Abd Kadir, Philippines' Foreign Minister Enrique A Manalo, Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Thailand's Permanen Secretary of the ministry of foreign affairs Sarun Charoensuwan, Vietnam's Deputy Foreign Minister Do Hung Viet, Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Laos' Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith, Brunei's Foreign Minister Erywan Pehin Yusof, Cambodia's Foreign Minister Sok Chenda Sophea, East Timor's Foreign Minister Bendito dos Santos Freitas, and ASEAN Secretary General Kao Kim Hourn, pose during the family photo session of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting ahead of the ASEAN Summit, at the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Monday. Indonesia will host the 43th ASEAN Summit and related summits on September 5 to 7, 2023. Bay Ismoyo, EPA-EFE/pool

Heavy rains, flooding cancel Burning Man festival in Nevada This handout image provided courtesy of Josh Lease on September 3, 2023 shows a rainbow after heavy rains turned the annual Burning Man festival site in Nevada’s Black Rock desert into a mud pit. Tens of thousands of drenched festival-goers were stranded in deep, sticky mud in the Nevada desert after torrential rain turned the annual Burning Man gathering into a quagmire. All events at the counterculture festival, which drew some 70,000 people, were canceled after rain tore down structures for dance parties, art installations and other eclectic entertainment. Josh Lease, UGC/AFP

Call for justice for Binangonan boat tragedy victims Friends and kin of the victims of the Binangonan boat mishap light candles and offer flowers at the Pritil Fish port in Binangonan, Rizal, on Sept. 4 Monday, to commemorate the 40th day of the tragedy. They called for justice and accountability from the Philippine Coast Guard over the July 27 incident, which claimed 27 lives. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Marcos leaves for 43rd ASEAN meeting President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. leaves for Jakarta, Indonesia on Monday to participate in the 43rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits from Sept. 5 to 7, 2023. The upcoming meeting will be a follow-up to the first ASEAN summit held in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia last May. Alfred Frias, NIB-PNA