THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 3, 2020

Weather disturbances threaten South Korea and Japan A satellite image released by NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS) on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, shows Typhoon Maysak over South Korea, hidden behind the white circle at upper left, as another tropical storm, Haishen, lower center right, sweeps northward and is projected to slam Japan's southern main islands of Kyushu and Shikoku, as well as the southwestern tip of Honshu by this weekend. NASA via AP

End of the day Workers close their handicrafts shop for the day in downtown Manila on Wednesday. The government further eased quarantine restrictions despite having the most coronavirus infections in Southeast Asia to also address current economic challenges in the country. Aaron Favila, AP Photo

Stranded mother appeals for help Heidi Estorque, 40, a former OFW, struggles to survive with her month-old baby as they spend their fourth day outside the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City, Thursday. Estorque, who used to reside with her cousin in Cavite, travelled to Manila in June amid the imposed general community quarantine, aiming to give birth at Fabella Hospital, but ended up delivering her baby at her boarding house in Quiapo last month due to limited public transport. She appeals for assistance from government to return to her home province of North Cotabato given her lack of capacity to afford the cost of living in Metro Manila. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Typhoon Maysak causes flooding in South Korea A man wades through a flooded street after Typhoon Maysak hit the eastern port city of Gangneung, South Korea on Thursday. A powerful typhoon drenched the two Koreas on Sept. 3, killing at least one person in the South and inundating streets in a Northern port as it churned its way up the peninsula. YONHAP, AFP

Manila bay beach? A man looks on as workers spread synthetic white sand along a portion of the Manila Bay coast on Thursday as part of the Manila Bay Rehabilitation Program by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources. The white sand, made from crushed dolomite boulders from Cebu, will be spread on the banks of the bay from near the US Embassy to the Yacht Club and will serve as a reminder to the public to take care of the popular spot, according to Environment Undersecretary Benny Antiporda. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

LGBT community slams court order for early release of Pemberton Members of the LGBT rights advocate group BAHAGHARI, together with other youth organizations, hold an indignation rally in front of the Department of Justice headquarters in Manila on Thursday. The group condemned a court order for the early release of US Marine Joseph Scott Pemberton who was convicted for killing Filipino transgender woman Jennifer Laude on Oct. 11, 2014. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Checking in on both physical, mental health A Parañaque City health officer contacts a COVID-19-positive patient under quarantine to check on their mental health as part of the city's "Let's H.E.A.L. (Help, Encourage, Accept, Love) as One Parañaque" program on Thursday. The patients under isolation and recovered patients for reintegration can also communicate with the city program's hotlines for counseling to help process mental stresses of being a COVID-19 patient. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News