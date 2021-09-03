THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 3, 2021

Hurricane Ida floods parts of New York, New Jersey area A worker unblocks drains on a street affected by floodwater in Brooklyn, New York City, after flash flooding and record-breaking rainfall on Thursday. Tropical Storm Ida affected parts of New York and New Jersey in the Northeast after battering New Orleans in Louisiana. Ed Jones, AFP

Women march for rights in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan Afghan women take part in a protest march for their rights under the Taliban rule in the downtown area of Kabul on Friday. The United States said it has no plans of releasing billions in Afghan assets that were frozen after the Taliban takeover, considered a key instrument for the West to pressure the group to respect women's rights and the rule of law, despite warning from humanitarian groups and others of a possible collapse of Afghanistan’s economy. Hoshang Hashimi, AFP

Volunteers bring food packs to Caloocan residents under week-long granular lockdown Volunteers wearing personal protective equipment bring food packs to residents under granular lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Brgy. 179, Caloocan City on Friday. Parts of the barangay were put under a week-long granular lockdown beginning Friday after the City Health Department recorded 16 active cases with at least 103 close contacts, according to the city mayor’s announcement on social media. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Protests against Thai PM continue ahead of confidence vote A protester makes the three-finger salute, as figures made to represent people who have died from COVID-19 are hung in the background, during a demonstration in Bangkok calling for the resignation of Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha over the government's handling of the pandemic on Friday. Activists vowed to hold protests every day until Prayuth leaves office with a big rally set for Saturday, the same day a confidence vote is scheduled in parliament which is expected to favor the prime minister due to his coalition’s clear majority. Lillian Suwanrumpha, AFP