THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 2, 2021

Pandemic epicenter Wuhan on its second year of face-to-face classes Students attend the opening ceremony on the first day of the new semester in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on Wednesday. Wuhan, the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic gripping the whole world, is on its second year of face-to-face classes even as new variants of the coronavirus are having a resurgence in other countries. AFP

People break glass windows during SM Mega Tower fire People break the glass windows on the upper floors of the SM Mega Tower in Mandaluyong City after a fire broke out in the building on Thursday. The fire, which broke out in the morning, reached the first alarm. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Former out-of-school youth graduate from Manila Police District's alternative learning system Students of the Manila Police District’s (MPD) free alternative learning system (ALS) attend their graduation ceremony inside the MPD headquarters in the capital on Thursday. Organizers of the annual learning program said the 5 students, who were previously out-of-school youths, were offered free senior high school education by a Catholic school in Manila should they wish to further their studies. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Egypt's VACSERA to produce Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine A laboratory technician prepares to work on the production of vials of China's Sinovac vaccine against COVID-19, produced by the Egyptian company VACSERA, in the capital Cairo, on Wednesday. Egypt plans to manufacture a billion Sinovac doses annually under the deal with the Chinese pharmaceutical company, authorities said, a move the country says would make it the Middle East and Africa's "biggest vaccine producer." Khaled Desouki, AFP

2 Caloocan streets to be placed under week-long granular lockdown Local government personnel set up barricades and tents at a street in Brgy. 123, Caloocan City on Thursday, a day before the area is set to be put under granular lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19. Caloocan Mayor Oscar Malapitan said two streets from different barangays in the city will be under granular lockdown from September 3 to September 9 while residents will undergo swab testing and contact tracing. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News