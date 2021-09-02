Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 2, 2021 ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 03 2021 12:08 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Pandemic epicenter Wuhan on its second year of face-to-face classes Students attend the opening ceremony on the first day of the new semester in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on Wednesday. Wuhan, the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic gripping the whole world, is on its second year of face-to-face classes even as new variants of the coronavirus are having a resurgence in other countries. AFP People break glass windows during SM Mega Tower fire People break the glass windows on the upper floors of the SM Mega Tower in Mandaluyong City after a fire broke out in the building on Thursday. The fire, which broke out in the morning, reached the first alarm. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Former out-of-school youth graduate from Manila Police District's alternative learning system Students of the Manila Police District’s (MPD) free alternative learning system (ALS) attend their graduation ceremony inside the MPD headquarters in the capital on Thursday. Organizers of the annual learning program said the 5 students, who were previously out-of-school youths, were offered free senior high school education by a Catholic school in Manila should they wish to further their studies. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Egypt's VACSERA to produce Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine A laboratory technician prepares to work on the production of vials of China's Sinovac vaccine against COVID-19, produced by the Egyptian company VACSERA, in the capital Cairo, on Wednesday. Egypt plans to manufacture a billion Sinovac doses annually under the deal with the Chinese pharmaceutical company, authorities said, a move the country says would make it the Middle East and Africa's "biggest vaccine producer." Khaled Desouki, AFP 2 Caloocan streets to be placed under week-long granular lockdown Local government personnel set up barricades and tents at a street in Brgy. 123, Caloocan City on Thursday, a day before the area is set to be put under granular lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19. Caloocan Mayor Oscar Malapitan said two streets from different barangays in the city will be under granular lockdown from September 3 to September 9 while residents will undergo swab testing and contact tracing. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News 'Swiss Silver Bullet' Marcel Hug adds to gold haul in 2020 Tokyo Paralympics This handout photo released by the Olympic Information Services (OIS) of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) shows Switzerland's Marcel Hug competing in the men’s 800m T54 athletics final at the Olympic Stadium during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo on Thursday. Hug, nicknamed the Swiss Silver Bullet, came in first in the event for his third gold medal in the 2020 Paralympic Games. Joel Marklund OIS/OIC via AFP Read More: coronavirus COVID19 Wuhan China schools youth pandemic fire SM Megamall Tower Mandaluyong SM Megamall Mega Tower Manila Police District Philippine National Police PNP MPD alternative learning system ALS out of school youth graduation coronavirus vaccine COVID19 vaccine Sinovac Egypt granular lockdown lockdown Caloocan /business/09/03/21/gordon-sees-need-to-increase-foreign-direct-investments-in-ph/spotlight/09/03/21/duterte-wants-coa-to-audit-philippine-red-cross/news/09/03/21/senate-foreign-relations-committee-oks-arms-trade-treaty/news/09/03/21/duterte-accuses-gordon-of-using-red-cross-for-his-political-career/classified-odd/09/03/21/kapre-nagbasag-umano-ng-mga-gamit-sa-bahay-sa-aklan