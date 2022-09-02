THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 2, 2022

Malaysia convicts wife of former PM Najib Razak for graft Rosmah Mansor, the wife of Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak, is escorted by Royal Malaysia Police officers at Kuala Lumpur High Court, Malaysia on Thursday. Malaysia's High Court convicted Mansor on three counts of bribery for helping a company win a government contract after soliciting and receiving bribes. Her conviction comes just a week after her husband was sentenced to a 12-year jail term, after also being found guilty of graft. Fazry Ismail, EPA-EFE

Schools in France lack teachers A pupil drinks water on the first day of the new academic year at the Poulletier school in Paris, France on Thursday. Twelve million students go back to school today in France "with a teacher in front of each class," the government promises, despite an unprecedented teacher recruitment crisis, which is causing concern for this school year. Emmanuel Dunand, AFP

PH and US coast guards conduct joint exercise An Elite force of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) joins an anti-piracy drill on the deck of BRP Gabriela Silang patrol ship during a maritime exercise in the waters of Manila Bay, Friday. The PCG and United States Coast Guard (USCG) conducted joint maritime search and rescue exercises to intensify maritime safety and law enforcement. Francis Malasig, EPA-EFE

Mask wearing continues People wearing face masks and plastic face shields are seen near the entrance to the San Lazaro Hospital in Manila on Friday. The DOH warned against complacency and urged the public to receive booster shots against COVID-19 as some vaccinated individuals experience severe symptoms of the disease, which may point to waning immunity. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News