THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 2, 2020

Support for Lebanon French Alpha Jets of the Patrouille de France spray smoke, as they fly over the site of the Aug. 4 explosion that hit the seaport, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday. French President Emmanuel Macron has planted a cedar tree in a forest in Lebanon ahead of talks with Lebanese officials on ways to help the tiny country get out of its worst economic and financial crisis and the aftermath of a blast last month that left thousands dead or wounded. Hussein Malla, AP

Intensifying police visibility in Manila Manila City Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso gestures as members of the Manila Police District march, after the activation ceremony of new police stations held at the Quirino Grandstand on Wednesday. Domagoso led the launch of Police Station 12 (Delpan) and Police Station 13 (Baseco) in an effort to intensify police visibility in said areas, known to have high rates of criminality, according to police. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Colorful tribute to frontliners Bro. Marthy Silubrico gets to work on a painting for the Baclaran Church in Parañaque City on Wednesday. The art work and other paintings will be placed near the church altar to show the Redemptorist church’s participation in honoring frontliners as well as support for the vulnerable who are affected by the pandemic. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Pope Francis holds limited public audience at the Vatican Pope Francis blesses attendees as he arrives at the San Damaso courtyard in The Vatican to hold a limited public audience on Tuesday. On Sept. 2, 2020, Pope Francis is resuming limited public weekly audiences, six months after the head of the Catholic Church halted the practice because of the coronavirus pandemic. Vincenzo Pinto, AFP