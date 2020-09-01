THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 1, 2020

COMELEC resumes voter registration in GCQ areas A man fills up a form at the Commission on Elections office in Arroceros, Manila City on Tuesday. The COMELEC resumed voters’ registration for the 2022 elections on Sept. 1, 2020 in areas under general community quarantine after setting health safety guidelines like wearing of masks and face shield for registrants. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Conducting census amid COVID-19 pandemic Enumerators from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) wear personal protective equipment while doing an interview with a resident in Herbosa, Tondo, Manila City on Tuesday. The PSA launched the 2020 Census of Population and Housing on Sept. 1 and targets to release the new census result by the second quarter of 2021. ABS-CBN News

First muslim prayers at Hagia Sophia after 86 years The full moon rises behind the Byzantine-era Hagia Sophia in the historic Sultanahmet district of Istanbul, Turkey, early Tuesday. Worshipers held the first Muslim prayers in 86 years inside the Istanbul landmark that served as one of Christendom's most significant cathedrals, a mosque and a museum before its conversion back into a Muslim place of worship on July 24, 2020. The conversion of the edifice, has led to an international outcry. Emrah Gurel, AP Photo

Getting ready for blended learning Parents of students line up to receive modules and learning gadgets at the Amado V. Hernandez Elementary School in Tondo, Manila on Tuesday. According to the Department of Education, some 400,000 students are transferring to public schools this year, with 440 private elementary and high schools shutting down as families were hard up amid the COVID-19 pandemic. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Keeping Santa safe A store clerk puts a face shield on a Santa Claus statue inside the Christmas Factory store in Sampaloc, Manila on Tuesday. Metro Manila and nearby provinces started the “ber” months, usually the start of the festive season in the country due to the Christmas holidays, under a general community quarantine as the government tries to lift the economy while arresting the rise of COVID-19 cases. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

From school to quarantine facility A worker arranges chairs as they temporarily convert a public school to a COVID-19 quarantine facility in Quezon City on Tuesday, as the government further eased lockdown restrictions despite the country having the most coronavirus infections in Southeast Asia. The country on Tuesday recorded an additional 3,483 COVID-19 cases, raising the country’s total to 224,264. Aaron Favila, AP