THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 1, 2023

Another tragic fire, in Johannesburg Emergency staff members stand beside the covered bodies of the victims of a fire that broke out at the five-storey building in the city center, in Johannesburg, South Africa on Thursday. More than 70 people have been reported killed following the fire that ravaged the building in central Johannesburg according to officials. Kim Ludbrook, EPA-EFE

Marian exhibit in Araneta City Marian devotees and mallgoers visit and view the ongoing Marian exhibit, “Salamat Maria,” at the Ali Mall in Araneta City, Quezon City on Friday. The exhibit of more than 70 images from different parishes celebrates the birth of the Virgin Mary, mother of Christ, observed by the Catholic faithful annually on September 8. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Indonesia readies security for 43rd ASEAN Summit Indonesian anti-riot police officers salute during a security drill ahead of the 43rd ASEAN Summit, in Jakarta, Indonesia on Friday. Indonesia will host the 43rd ASEAN Summit from September 5 to 7, 2023. Bagus Indahono, EPA-EFE

Pope Francis arrives in Mongolia for Apostolic Journey A handout photo made available by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis (C) greeting children during a welcoming ceremony at the Apostolic Nunciature to Mongolia, in Ulaanbaatar on Friday. Pope Francis landed in Mongolia’s capital earlier in the day to start his 43rd international Apostolic Journey to the predominantly Buddhist country until September 4. Vatican Media via EPA/EFE