Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 1, 2023 ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 01 2023 11:33 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Another tragic fire, in Johannesburg Emergency staff members stand beside the covered bodies of the victims of a fire that broke out at the five-storey building in the city center, in Johannesburg, South Africa on Thursday. More than 70 people have been reported killed following the fire that ravaged the building in central Johannesburg according to officials. Kim Ludbrook, EPA-EFE Marian exhibit in Araneta City Marian devotees and mallgoers visit and view the ongoing Marian exhibit, “Salamat Maria,” at the Ali Mall in Araneta City, Quezon City on Friday. The exhibit of more than 70 images from different parishes celebrates the birth of the Virgin Mary, mother of Christ, observed by the Catholic faithful annually on September 8. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Indonesia readies security for 43rd ASEAN Summit Indonesian anti-riot police officers salute during a security drill ahead of the 43rd ASEAN Summit, in Jakarta, Indonesia on Friday. Indonesia will host the 43rd ASEAN Summit from September 5 to 7, 2023. Bagus Indahono, EPA-EFE Pope Francis arrives in Mongolia for Apostolic Journey A handout photo made available by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis (C) greeting children during a welcoming ceremony at the Apostolic Nunciature to Mongolia, in Ulaanbaatar on Friday. Pope Francis landed in Mongolia’s capital earlier in the day to start his 43rd international Apostolic Journey to the predominantly Buddhist country until September 4. Vatican Media via EPA/EFE Team USA survives Montenegro scare for fourth straight win Paolo Banchero of Team USA goes for the slam in their second round match against Montenegro during the FIBA World Cup in Pasay City on Friday. The Americans earned the win against the Nikola Vucevic-led squad, 85-73, for their fourth straight victory. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Read More: South Africa Johannesburg fire killed Virgin Mary Marian mother Christ catholic Indoneisia 43rd ASEAN Summit ASEAN Summit security drill Ulaanbaatar Mongolia Pope Francis Apostolic Journey Team USA FIBA FIBA World Cup basketball Montenegro Paulo Banchero /sports/09/01/23/team-usas-bobby-portis-enjoying-fiba-style-of-play/sports/09/01/23/fiba-lithuania-destroys-greece-to-seal-qfinals-berth/sports/09/01/23/puerto-rico-deals-dominican-republic-its-1st-loss-in-world-cup/video/sports/09/01/23/fiba-edwards-portis-reflect-on-team-usas-tough-win/sports/09/01/23/fiba-slovenia-punches-qfinals-ticket-by-routing-australia