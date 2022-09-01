THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 1, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

No shortage of tomatoes in Spain People participate in the traditional and world-wide known tomato fight festival La Tomatina in Bunol, eastern Spain on Wednesday. Every year on the last Wednesday of August, thousands of people visit the small village of Bunol to attend the Tomatina, a battle in which tons of ripe tomatoes are thrown at each other. Ana Escobar, EPA-EFE

Marcos promises to address nurses' problems at PNA anniversary Guests at the Philippine Nurses Association (PNA) 100th Founding Anniversary and 56th Nurses Week celebrations take a picture of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. at the Tent City at the Manila Hotel on Thursday. Marcos said he will raise the overseas deployment cap for nurses, while promising to address the nursing profession's problems in the country. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Protest vs dolphin hunting in Japan Marine wildlife activists from the Earth Island Institute hold a protest rally against dolphin hunting in front of the Japanese Embassy in Pasay City on Thursday. The protesters joined activists in other countries in protesting the annual Taiji dolphin hunts in Japan, which they said affect marine wildlife. ABS-CBN News

Kids get early Christmas visit from Santa Children get an early Christmas treat during a Santa and friends meet and parade at the Araneta City on Thursday in Quezon City. September ushers in the 'ber' months, informally marking the start of the Christmas season in the country, considered to be one of the longest in the world. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News