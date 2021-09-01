THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 1, 2021

Hurricane Ida aftermath An entire block of homes is flattened in the wake of Hurricane Ida on Tuesday in Golden Meadow, Louisiana near New Orleans, USA. Ida made landfall August 29 as a Category 4 storm southwest of New Orleans, causing widespread power outages, flooding and massive damage. Win McNamee, Getty Images/AFP

Health workers march to DOH, call for Duque’s resignation Health workers from different hospitals gather in front of the Department of Health headquarters in Sta. Cruz, Manila on Wednesday. The group called for the resignation of Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and slammed the department’s alleged failure to release all the benefits for health workers both in public and private facilities. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Gearing up for Christmas amid MECQ Sellers sort Christmas decors at their stall in Barangay Sta. Teresita in Quezon City on Wednesday, the start of the 'ber' months which informally marks the opening of the Christmas season in the country. The Philippines, having a pre-dominantly Catholic population, is known for celebrating Christmas the longest in the world. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

TNVS drivers receive their COVID-19 vaccines Transport Network Vehicles Service (TNVS) drivers receive their vaccines against COVID-19 as part of Grab‘s ‘Vacc to Normal’ campaign at its newly launched vaccination facility at the Wilcon IT hub in Makati City on Wednesday. Grab drivers and riders, who are considered economic frontliners, are part of the government’s A4 priority group for inoculation. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

India resumes in-person classes as COVID-19 lockdown rules relaxed Students use hand sanitizers before entering their respective classes at a government school in Hyderabad, India on Wednesday after the state government relaxed the COVID-19 lockdown norms for educational institutions, allowing students to attend physical classes. According to a UNICEF statement released August 25, most of the world have already started in-person classes since the start of the pandemic except for the Philippines, Bangladesh, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Venezuela. Noah Seelam, AFP