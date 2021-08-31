THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 31, 2021

Celebratory gunfire after last US aircraft leaves Kabul Celebratory gunfire light up part of the night sky after the last US aircraft took off from the airport in Kabul early on Tuesday. The US military announced it has completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan after a brutal 20-year war -- one that started and ended with the hardline Islamist Taliban in power, despite billions of dollars spent trying to rebuild the conflict-wracked country AFP

Long queues for MRT-3 commuters Commuters fall in line to ride the MRT-3 from the North Avenue station in Quezon City on Tuesday, a day after the country recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single-day. The National Capital Region recorded 5,588 COVID-19 cases, the highest since April 11 as the metro remains under Modified enhanced community quarantine. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Fabella health workers call for Duque’s resignation Health workers hold a lunch break protest and noise barrage outside the Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital on Tuesday. The group demanded the Department of Health (DOH) to release all hospital workers’ COVID-19 benefits, and called for the resignation of Secretary Francisco Duque III. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Ayuda distribution in Payatas Residents in Barangay Payatas, Quezon City receive their cash aid under the social amelioration program, on Tuesday. The Department of the Interior and Local Government extended the deadline of distribution of "ayuda" to low-income families after Metro Manila mayors appealed for it. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Volunteers help evacuees in 'catastrophic' Hurricane Ida aftermath Catera Whitson (C) and Kyler Melancon (R) ride in the back of a high water truck as they volunteer to help evacuate people from homes after neighborhoods flooded in LaPlace, Louisiana on Monday in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. Rescuers on Monday combed through the "catastrophic" damage Hurricane Ida did to Louisiana, a day after the fierce storm killed at least two people, stranded others in rising floodwaters, and sheared the roofs off homes. Patrick T. Fallon, Agence France-Presse

RITM health workers hold protest, call for release of COVID-19 benefits Health workers hold a protest and noise barrage during their lunch break at the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine in Muntinlupa on Tuesday criticizing the Department of Health and the Duterte administration for the non-release of COVID-19 benefits. The protest comes a day before the scheduled mass action by members of the Alliance of Health Workers and other employees’ unions as they call on the government to release COVID-19 incentives. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Manila continues COVID-19 vaccination amid MECQ A resident undergoes screening before being vaccinated at the Isabelo delos Reyes Elementary School in Tondo, Manila on Tuesday as the city continues its vaccine roll-out even as Metro Manila remains under modified enhanced community quarantine. Health authorities on Tuesday recorded its lowest number of fresh COVID-19 cases in a week at 13,827 but chalked up the relatively low count to the "lower laboratory output" on Sunday. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News