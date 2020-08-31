THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 31, 2020

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's big stories in photos.

Duterte kisses ground at Jolo ground zero President Duterte kisses the ground of the Jolo blast site in Barangay Walled City Sunday where soldiers and civilians were killed during the twin blasts last August 24. Duterte led the candle-lighting event, visited wounded soldiers and condoled with the families of those who perished in the twin blasts. Photo courtesy of Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go

Tribute to medical workers on Heroes' Day Workers' rights advocates pay tribute to 38 fallen medical frontliners in a protest action at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City on Monday, National Heroes Day. The labor unions demanded for regular free testing, quarantine leaves, hazard pay for health workers in the private sector. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Manila's Bishop Pabillo leads mass for COVID-19 frontliners A doctor lights a candle during a Mass for frontliners led by Manila Apostolic Administrator Bishop Broderick Pabillo at the San Felipe Neri Parish in Mandaluyong City, on National Heroes Day, Monday. The religious celebration, themed “Pagpaparangal at Pagdarasal Para sa mga Frontliners”, is dedicated to all frontliners in the country's COVID-19 response. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Labor groups call for 'justice for ABS-CBN workers' Protesters led by DefendJobs Philippines hold a protest condemning the retrenchment of thousands of ABS-CBN workers, caused by the denial of the media company's franchise renewal, outside the ABS-CBN Broadcasting Center in Sgt. Esguerra, Quezon City on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. The labor groups tagged the 70 solons who voted against the ABS-CBN's new franchise application as "modern-day traitors of the working class & people in time” as the country commemorates National Heroes’ Day. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Tribute to Filipinos facing tragedies ABS-CBN President and CEO Carlo Katigbak and Chairman Mark Lopez (l-r) watch as a tribute video bearing a message of hope to all Filipinos facing tragedies plays at the ELJ Building lobby at the company's headquarters in Quezon City on Monday. The tribute, also meant to honor the company's 11,071 employees, was unveiled on National Heroes Day and the last day of almost half of ABS-CBN's workforce who were retrenched after a lower House committee denied the network's franchise renewal. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News