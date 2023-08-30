Home  >  News

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 30, 2023

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 31 2023 01:02 AM

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Christmas shopping kicks off in PH

Bright lights and colorful Christmas decorations are now on display at different stalls inside the Dapitan Arcade in Quezon City on Wednesday. Stall owners and vendors are betting on higher sales as Filipinos begin to shop for the yuletide season. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

154K sacks of palay, 'smuggled' rice discovered in Bulacan

A Philippine Coast Guard crew secures a warehouse as members of the House of Representatives and officials from the Bureau of Customs conduct a surprise inspection of four warehouses allegedly used by rice smugglers and hoarders in the towns of Balagtas and Bocaue Bulacan, on Wednesday. Authorities questioned the warehouse owners after more than 154,000 sacks of palay and rice worth P431 million were discovered stored in four warehouses amid worries over a shortage in the local market. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Soft power at work

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo (C front) chats with a young girl dressed in a LinaBell costume as she tours the Shanghai Disneyland in Shanghai, China on Wednesday. The US Commerce Secretary started her four-day visit to China on August 27 amid frosty relations between the two largest economies in the world. Any Wong, pool/EPA-EFE

Fans pay tribute to veteran broadcaster Mike Enriquez

Flowers are offered at the star of the late veteran broadcast journalist Mike Enriquez at the Eastwood City Walk of Fame in Quezon City on August 30, 2023. Enriquez, who joined the world of broadcasting in 1969, died on Tuesday at the age of 71. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Team USA Jordanesque against Jordan to sweep group stage

Austin Reaves of Team USA drives to the basket during their match against Jordan in Group C of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 in Pasay City on Wednesday. The Americans capped their sweep of Group C with a 48-point drubbing of Jordan to put them on a collision course with Montenegro in the next phase. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

