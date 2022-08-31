THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 31, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Begging for food after Pakistan flooding Children affected by floods receive food at Nowshera District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan, Tuesday. More than 33 million people have been affected by floods, according to Pakistan’s climate change minister. Bilawal Arbab, EPA-EFE

Super typhoon Hinnamnor and Tropical Depression Gardo Super Typhoon Hinnamnor (above center) approaches Japan’s Ryukyu Islands as Tropical Depression Gardo (below STY Hinnamnor) meanders over the Philippine Sea as it moves north, northeastward on Wednesday morning. TD Gardo was estimated based on all available data at 1,130 km East of Extreme Northern Luzon (20.1°N, 132.8°E) with maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 70 km/h, and central pressure of 1000 hPa. Image courtesy of US NOAA-RAMMB/CIRA

Firefighters quell fire in Tomas Morato Firefighters quell a fire at a restaurant along Dr. Lazcano in Barangay Sacred Heart, Quezon City on Wednesday. Smoke reemerged from the back entrance of Annabel's Restaurant at 8 am., a few hours after the initial blaze was declared fire out at 6 a.m. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Union leaders file complaints vs NTF-ELCAC over red-tagging Union and labor leaders file complaints against state forces under the NTF-ELCAC, at the Commission on Human Rights in Quezon City on Wednesday, for alleged repeated threats and harassment. The complainants cited multiple visits by uniformed personnel in their homes to discuss so-called terrorism awareness. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Preparing for bad weather Members of the Manila Police District (MPD) search and rescue unit inspect their equipment in preparation for the incoming super typhoon, at the MPD headquarters on Wednesday. Super typhoon Hinnamnor may reach a peak intensity of 205 kph within 24 hours before weakening gradually, and may bring moderate to heavy rains with isolated thunderstorms by late Thursday or Friday in Luzon as it enhances the southwest monsoon, according to state weather bureau PAGASA. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News