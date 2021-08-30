THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 30, 2021

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Biden honors 13 American service members killed in Kabul US President Joe Biden and other officials attend the transfer of the remains of fallen service members at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware, on Sunday, after 13 members of the US military were killed in Afghanistan last week. Biden and his wife, Jill, both wearing black and with black face masks, first met with relatives of the dead in a special family center at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware. S aul Loeb, AFP

Health workers slam DOH, hold Heroes Day protest Health workers and frontline workers of St Luke’s Medical Center hold a protest in front of the hospital in Quezon City on Monday. Healthcare workers (HCWs) in major private hospitals in Metro Manila and Laguna organized simultaneous mass actions on the occasion of National Heroes Day, calling for the immediate release of their Special Risk Allowance and other benefit packages that was promised to all health frontliners in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Celebrating Heroes Day at Libingan ng mga Bayani Philippine Army Technical Sergeant Geronimo Vallecera III offers a prayer before the tomb of his father at the Libingan ng Mga Bayani in Taguig City on the occasion of National Heroes Day, Monday. Celebrated on the last Monday of August, the National Heroes Day aims to honor the bravery of all Filipino heroes who fought for our freedom. ABS-CBN News

NKTI health workers hold protest, call for Duque's resignation Health workers from the National Kidney and Transplant Institute protest in front of the hospital in Quezon City on Monday, National Heroes Day, calling the health department to release long owed COVID-19 benefits. The Commission on Audit recently flagged the agency's supposed failure to disburse P4.8 million in financial assistance to health care workers, questioned the spending of P814 million on various allowances without proper compliance to applicable rules, laws and regulation, and the disbursement of P275 million “cash allowances, gift certificates and grocery items” for medical workers. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Hospital employees decry late release of risk allowance Long-time health employees of University of Sto. Tomas Hospital join a protest along Espańa Avenue on Monday. Healthcare workers in the Metro Manila and Laguna decried the late release of their Special Risk Allowance and other benefits that the government promised to give all health frontliners in the country’s COVID-19 response. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News