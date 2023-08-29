THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 29, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Back to school Students accomplish seatwork as school year 2023-2024 opens at the President Corazon Aquino Elementary School in Quezon City on Tuesday. Over 22 million learners enrolled this year in both public and private schools in the country, according to the Department of Education. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Goring, Haiku to enhance southwest monsoon Typhoon Goring (international name: Saola) slowly moves northwestward with the center of its eye 180 km East of Aparri, Cagayan while Tropical Storm “Haikui” (right) slightly intensifies as it moves west northwestward over the Philippine Sea in this image screen-captured from the Regional and Mesoscale Meteorology Branch - Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere at 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday. PAGASA advised the public to remain vigilant with the enhanced southwest monsoon which is forecast to bring gusty conditions even over areas not under any wind signal and heavy rainfall in other land areas. Image courtesy of US NOAA-RAMMB/CIRA

Family and friends bid goodbye to Susan Ople Friends and family of the late Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople bid their last goodbye during her committal at Heritage Memorial Park in Taguig City on Tuesday. The ashes of Ople will remain at her daughter's residence for 40 days before being interred in the Christ the King Columbarium in Quezon City. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Mozos join Pamplona Chica 'Mozos' or bull-runners take part in the second bullrun at San Sebastian de los Reyes in Madrid, Spain on Tuesday. The fiestas in the municipality are known as 'Pamplona Chica' (little Pamplona) and are held every year in August. Six people were injured during the one minute and 39 seconds-long bullrun. David Fernandez, EPA-EFE